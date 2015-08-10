Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs React to Lavonte David's Extension

Bucs players, and GM Jason Licht, congratulate LB Lavonte David on social media.

Aug 10, 2015 at 02:36 AM
On Sunday night, linebacker Lavonte David and the Buccaneers agreed to terms on a contract extension. More information regarding the extension will be provided later in the day on Buccaneers.com. David will also hold a press conference at 2 p.m. EST to discuss his extension with the media. Following the announcement, David's teammates, and GM, took to social media to congratulate him.

Congrats to @LavonteDavid54 on the contract extension! Best Lb in the league!

— Matthew Masifilo (@MMasifilo) August 9, 2015

