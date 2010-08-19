Bucs Release S Hall

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

First-year S De'von Hall was waived/injured on Thursday, the day the Buccaneers broke training camp and almost two weeks before the first round of mandatory roster cuts

Training camp is over for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but the first round of cuts is still almost two weeks away. Still, the Buccaneers did trim the roster by one on Thursday, as first-year safety De'von Hall was waived/injured.

The Bucs did not immediately sign a player to replace Hall on the 80-man preseason roster. If the team does not add another player over the next two weeks, they will need to make just four additional cuts on August 31, when the NFL mandates a reduction to 75 players. The final cut to the regular-season total of 53 players will occur on September 4, after the fourth week of preseason games has been played.

Hall first came to the Buccaneers as a waiver claim late last December, after he had been released by the Indianapolis Colts. He had played in four games for the Colts during his rookie season, recording one tackle on defense and two additional stops on special teams. Hall originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings in April of 2009.

A four-year starter at Utah State, Hall spent the 2010 offseason with the Buccaneers but has been unable to participate in training camp due to injury.

