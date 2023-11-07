Bucs' Release Week 10 Depth Chart: Dee Delaney Adds Rotational Role

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer , Rakim Jarrett

, Rakim Jarrett WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton , David Wells

, David Wells TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Sean Tucker*

Tight end Cade Otton had his best game as a pro so far in Week Nine, tying his career high with six catches, setting a new personal best with 70 yards and notching his first two-touchdown outing. Otton had another interesting statistical note, as well: He played all 66 of the Bucs' offensive snaps against the Texans. That's actually the second time this year he has had 100% participation; he also played all 71 snaps in the Week Four win over New Orleans. According to Stathead.com, those are half of the four times in Buccaneer annals that a tight end has played every offensive snap in a single game, with Austin Seferian-Jenkins doing it once in 2014 and Luke Stocker doing it once in 2013.

The Buccaneers operated in three-wide formations for much of the afternoon in Houston. Chris Godwin (88% snap share) and Mike Evans (83%) saw their usual high volume of snaps but rookie Trey Palmer also played 73% of the snaps. Palmer finished with three catches for 51 yards and also drew a 37-yard pass interference penalty that set up a Chase McLaughlin field goal.

The Bucs stuck with starter Rachaad White in the backfield for most of the game, as he took 53 snaps, compared to eight for Chase Edmonds and five for Ke'Shawn Vaughn. White had his second straight game over 100 yards from scrimmage, with 73 on the ground and 46 through the air for a total of 119. Vaughn and Edmonds combined for two yards on nine touches.

Aaron Stinnie started at left guard for the second straight game with Matt Feiler still sidelined by a knee injury. He played every offensive snap, as did all five O-Line starters.

The Buccaneers made one addition to their depth chart since it was last published in Week Nine, adding a third quarterback in John Wolford. He was promoted from the practice squad last Tuesday after several teams showed interest in signing him around the trade deadline. The Buccaneers named Wolford their inactive third quarterback in Houston and presumably will continue to do so moving forward. The NFL's new inactive third quarterback rule allows that player to play in the game if the team's first two quarterbacks are out due to injury or ejection.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey* , Mike Greene

, Mike Greene NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt

ILB: Lavonte David , SirVocea Dennis*

, OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum

CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney , Josh Hayes*

, Josh Hayes* S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather*

S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien*

Versatile defensive back Dee Delaney saw his most extensive action this season in a game in which all four of the team's starting players in the secondary were healthy and active. The Bucs began using Delaney in a rotational role with starting safety Ryan Neal, using Neal on early downs and putting in Neal on expected passing situations. Head Coach Todd Bowles said that was an effort to get more "ball hawks" on the field. Later in the game, Delaney began playing every defensive snap, finishing with 48 plays to 20 for Neal.

Cornerback Zyon McCollum played 62 of a possible 72 defensive snaps after Jamel Dean was sidelined early in the game due to a concussion. McCollum contributed six tackles and the Bucs' only pass breakup of the game.

Linebacker Lavonte David was replaced by rookie SirVocea Dennis on one play in Houston. David had played every defensive snap in the previous six games after missing three in the season opener at Minnesota. David still recorded his fourth straight game with double-digit tackles, leading the team with 11 stops, two of which were for losses, and forcing a fumble.

With second-year starter Logan Hall out with a groin injury, 11th-year veteran Will Gholston made his first start of the season, joining Vita Vea and Calijah Kancey. Gholston was playing in his 161st game as a Buccaneer, moving him past former Pro Bowl center Tony Mayberry into seventh place on the Bucs' all-time games played list.

The Bucs leaned heavily on Kancey, their 2023 first-round pick, as he was on the field for 59 of a possible 72 defensive snaps, or 82% of the total. That's Kancey's highest snap percentage so far in 2023, and he made good use of them, recording his second sack of the season and leading the team with three tackles for loss.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer*

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

The Texans had the game's notable drama at the kicker position, with Ka'imi Fairbairn leaving the game with a quad injury after just one successful field goal try and running back Dare Ogunbowale – coincidentally a former Buccaneer – taking over on kickoffs. Ogunbowale even kicked a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that briefly gave Houston a 33-30 lead. However, the Bucs' kicker, Chase McLaughlin had a very busy and impactful game. McLaughlin attempted seven kicks and made all of them, including field goals of 55, 49 and 35 yards. He is now 15 of 17 on field goal attempts this year, with his only two misses being blocked kicks.