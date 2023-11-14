Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Bucs kept all six of their out

Nov 14, 2023 at 11:29 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

barrett depth chart

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

  • WR: Mike Evans, Trey Palmer, Rakim Jarrett
  • WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins
  • LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule
  • LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie
  • C: Robert Hainsey
  • RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett
  • RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton
  • TE: Cade Otton, David Wells
  • TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham*
  • QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford
  • RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Sean Tucker*

Rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer not only logged his highest snap percentage of the season in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, he also surprisingly led all Bucs receivers in offensive plays. Palmer was on the field for 54 of the team's 65 offensive snaps, or 83% of them, ahead of Chris Godwin (50) and Mike Evans (47). He contributed two catches for 21 yards, a total that would have been higher had a dazzling downfield catch in the third quarter not been challenged and overturned. Evans continued to be Baker Mayfield's main target, however, as he had 10 passes thrown in his direction and finished with six catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.

In the backfield, the Buccaneers went back to the pecking order with which they started the season, with rookie Sean Tucker active over fourth-year veteran Ke'Shawn Vaughn. However, Tucker logged only one play on the afternoon and it was the final-play kneel down the Bucs ran to kill the final seconds on the clock after Tennessee turned the ball over on downs. Quarterback Kyle Trask also came in to relieve Mayfield on that play, marking the first offensive snap of the season for the third-year passer. Otherwise, when the Bucs wanted to spell lead back Rachaad White they turned to Chase Edmonds, who played 18 snaps and had four carries for nine yards plus one reception that lost two yards.

Rookie tight end Payne Durham recorded his first NFL start, opening the game in a two-TE package with Cade Otton. Neither tight end was heavily involved in the passing game, however; Durham wasn't targeted on his 11 snaps and Otton caught two passes for 10 yards. Aaron Stinnie started his third straight game at left guard in place of an injured Matt Feiler; on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles declined to say whether Feiler would return to the starting lineup when healthy or Stinnie would continue to play.

DEFENSE

  • DL: Calijah Kancey*, Mike Greene
  • NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines
  • DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston
  • OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts
  • ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt
  • ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis*
  • OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill
  • CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum
  • CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney, Josh Hayes*
  • S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather*
  • S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien*

With rookie cornerback Josh Hayes in the concussion protocol and inactive for the first time this season, the Buccaneers were able to use his normal spot on the 48-man game day active list on rookie outside linebacker Markees Watts. That marked the second time this season that Watts has been active, but the first time he actually logged any playing time. It was also the first time the Buccaneers kept six outside linebackers active, and they managed to get all six into the game.

Watts was given 11 snaps and turned them into a tackle and a quarterback hit that led to an Antoine Winfield Jr. interception. Cam Gill also got four snaps. For the first time this season, rookie Yaya Diaby was one of the top two OLBs in terms of playing time, as his 27 snaps were four fewer than Shaquil Barrett's total and three more than the number Joe Tryon-Shoyinka got. Diaby had one of the Bucs' four sacks of Will Levis, along with two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Linebacker K.J. Britt made a brief defensive cameo for the fourth time this season, as starter Devin White was injured in the first quarter while assisting on a tackle of running back Tajae Spears. White came out of the game, but the Buccaneers got off the field on third down on the next play and White was able to return for the next defensive series.

In addition to rotating all six of their outside linebackers, the Buccaneers also used six different defensive linemen in Sunday's game, led by rookie Calijah Kancey and his 46 snaps. Kancey recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

For the second game in a row, the Buccaneers used versatile defensive back Dee Delaney extensively at safety, rotating with Ryan Neal. Neal still started the game, but Delaney out-snapped him, 37 to 21. With Carlton Davis sidelined by a toe injury, Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum each played all 63 snaps at outside cornerback and combined to hold star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to three catches for 27 yards.

SPECIALISTS

  • P: Jake Camarda
  • PK: Chase McLaughlin
  • KO: Jake Camarda
  • H: Jake Camarda
  • LS: Zach Triner
  • PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer*
  • KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White

Britt, Gill, linebacker SirVocea Dennis and safety Kaevon Merriweather formed the core of the special teams units, each playing 19 of a possible 23 plays (they are not on the field goal/extra point crew, which had four plays). Tight end Ko Kieft is on the field goal unit and had 17 overall special teams snaps. Perhaps due to his role on defense being reduced, Neal got in 13 snaps on the kick and coverage units.

Related Content

news

Bucs' Release Week 10 Depth Chart: Dee Delaney Adds Rotational Role

Versatile DB Dee Delaney took on a large role in the Bucs' secondary in Houston, and tight end Cade Otton pulled a rare feat for his position by playing every offensive snap
news

Bucs' Release Week Nine Depth Chart: Chase Edmonds Returns to Key Role

After being activated from injured reserve in Week Eight, Edmonds took over as the primary backup to starting RB Rachaad White…Greg Gaines saw extensive playing time on defense with Vita Vea out
news

Bucs' Release Week Eight Depth Chart: Calijah Kancey Gets More Run

Rookie DL Calijah Kancey logged his highest snap percentage in a game so far against Atlanta, while Ke'Shawn Vaughn continued to get all the reserve running back snaps
news

Bucs' Release Week Seven Depth Chart: Rookies Getting Involved

With Calijah Kancey and SirVocea Dennis back from injuries and Payne Durham active for the first time, the Buccaneers got more contributions than ever out of their large rookie class in Week Six
news

Bucs' Release Week Six Depth Chart: Young Receivers Step Up

Rookie Trey Palmer and second-year man Deven Thompkins saw a higher percentage of offensive plays in Week Four after an injury to Mike Evans, and both young receivers caught touchdown passes
news

Bucs' Release Week Four Depth Chart: Derrek Pitts Makes Defensive Debut

Undrafted rookie CB Derrek Pitts logged some playing time on defense on Monday night and RB Rachaad White got almost all the work in the Bucs' offensive backfield
news

Bucs' Release Week Three Depth Chart: Cade Otton Going the Distance

Through two games, TE Cade Otton has played nearly every offensive snap as he has helped tie the run and pass games together
news

Bucs' Release Wild Card Week Depth Chart: Linemen Show Versatility

TE Cade Otton and RB Rachaad White, two of the Bucs' 2022 draft picks, have been playing starter-sized roles for much of the season and are now listed as such on the updated depth chart, though White and Leonard Fournette are still splitting time evenly
news

Bucs' Release Week 17 Depth Chart: Leonard Fournette Draws Heavy Workload

With the Bucs' outside linebacking crew thinned by injuries, the Buccaneers kept Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the field for every defensive snap in Week 15, a rarity for the position
news

Bucs' Release Week 16 Depth Chart: Nelson, Tryon-Shoyinka Go the Distance

With the Bucs' outside linebacking crew thinned by injuries, the Buccaneers kept Anthony Nelson and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka on the field for every defensive snap in Week 15, a rarity for the position
news

Bucs Release Week 15 Depth Chart: Julio Jones Listed with Starters

The continued rise in playing time for WR Julio Jones has prompted a switch on the Bucs' official depth chart…On defense, OLB Carl Nassib has seen his snap count rise steadily in recent weeks
get alerts score prizes -download the app

Latest Headlines

Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

The Bucs kept all six of their out

Two Improbable Touchdowns | A Next Gen Look at Titans-Bucs

According to Next Gen models, neither of the Buccaneers' touchdowns against Tennessee – Rachaad White's 43-yard screen pass and Mike Evans' 22-yard power move – were likely to happen the way they did

Takeaways from Buccaneers-Titans | Week 10

Top observations from the Buccaneers 20-6 victory over the Titans in Week 10

First Down Aggressiveness Drove Bucs' Defensive Success vs. Titans

Tampa Bay's defense held the Titans to 209 yards and two field goals in a 20-6 victory on Sunday, and the foundation for that success was consistently imposing its will on first-down plays

Rachaad White Catching Up to NFL Leaders

Data Crunch: In his first full season as a starter, Bucs RB Rachaad White has developed into one of the NFL's top pass-catching backs…Also, Mike Evans continued his climb up the NFL's all-time receiving charts

2023 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 11

Where do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rank in Week 11 across Power Rankings?

Updates: OLB Markees Watts Gets First Shot, More Could Be Coming

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more in November 2023

Titans vs. Bucs Full Game Highlights | Tampa Bay Wins 20-6

View the best plays from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10.

Todd Bowles Has Sights on Top of Division, 'Take Care of Business' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 20-6 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed continuing to generate a consistent pass rush, how OLB Yaya Diaby will continue to see his snaps increase and the team's relationship with QB Baker Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield's 3 Most Improbable Completions vs. Titans

Watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield's three most improbable completions from Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

Titans vs. Bucs Week 10 | Top Images Gallery

View the top photos of Tampa Bay's Week 10 matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans.

Tristan Wirfs on Offensive Performance vs. Titans, the 'Importance' of Mental Health | Bucs Total Access

Team Reporter Casey Phillips and Former Guard Ali Marpet are joined by Tackle Tristan Wirfs on the weekly radio show.

Bucs Topple Titans to Get Back in Win Column

A stifling Tampa Bay defense put constant pressure on rookie QB Will Levis and Baker Mayfield threw touchdown passes to Mike Evans and Rachaad to beat the Titans, 20-6, and move within a half-game of first place

Baker Mayfield Knows What This Team is Made Of, Loves Bucs' Fight vs. Titans | Press Conference

Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. QB Mayfield discussed the offense's continued progress throughout the year, RB Rachaad White's explosiveness and the defense playing 'lights out' against Tennessee.

Todd Bowles' Postgame Speech Following Titans vs. Bucs | Victory Sound

Watch as Head Coach Todd Bowles addresses the team following the Bucs' 20-6 Week 10 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Mike Evans or Rachaad White? | Week 10 Game Ball

Brianna Dix and Scott Smith make their nominations for who should get the Game Ball after the Bucs 20-6 drubbing of the Titans at home on Sunday…Fans will vote to pick the winner

Jamel Dean on Bucs' Performance in Win vs. Tennessee, Not Giving Up a TD | Press Conference

Cornerback Jamel Dean spoke to the media the day after the Bucs' 20-6 win vs. the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. CB Dean discussed his thoughts on Titans vs. Bucs, how the team executed on their strengths, and what DL Vita Vea's presence does on the field & in the locker room.

Breaking Down the Victory Over the Tennessee Titans | Nothing But Bucs

The Buccaneers bounced back Sunday with a 20-6 impressive win over the Tennessee Titans. Host T.J. Rives returns with insight and analysis from field level on why the Tampa Bay D was so good in holding down Tennessee? And, you'll get Bucs radio highlights and his post game interviews with QB Baker Mayfield, RB Rachaad White, LB Lavonte David and coach Todd Bowles. Plus, T.J. has a special guest, Paul Stewart of Bucpower.com, who came all the way from his home in England to attend Sunday's win in person! It's all on the newest "Nothing But Bucs!"

Todd Bowles Proud of Bucs' Resolve in Win vs. Titans, 'They Never Flinched' | Press Conference

Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the Bucs' 20-6 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. HC Bowles discussed how they were able to control the ball vs. the Titans, how the Bucs' leaders stepped up and what this win means going forward.

Mike Evans "Overcomes Adversity" to Have Big Game Against Titans

WR Mike Evans shook off a surprising end zone drop on Sunday to have yet another huge outing, catching six passes for 143 yards and the clinching touchdown in a win over Tennessee
Advertising