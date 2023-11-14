Bucs' Release Week 11 Depth Chart: OLB Rotation Runs Deep

Each week during the regular season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' communications department publishes a "Game Release" to aid the media in coverage of their upcoming game. Within that release are a number of documents regarding the player roster, including a depth chart, which lists the pecking order at every position on offense, defense and special teams.

Each game week, we will be taking a closer look at that depth chart, pointing out any changes or relevant notes from the previous game. Let's start on offense. Rookies are marked with an asterisk. Players we will be discussing in depth are highlighted in bold text.

OFFENSE

WR: Mike Evans , Trey Palmer , Rakim Jarrett

, , Rakim Jarrett WR: Chris Godwin, Deven Thompkins

LT: Tristan Wirfs, Justin Skule

LG: Matt Feiler, Aaron Stinnie

C: Robert Hainsey

RG: Cody Mauch*, Nick Leverett

RT: Luke Goedeke, Brandon Walton

TE: Cade Otton , David Wells

, David Wells TE: Ko Kieft, Payne Durham*

QB: Baker Mayfield, Kyle Trask, John Wolford

RB: Rachaad White, Chase Edmonds, Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Sean Tucker*

Rookie wide receiver Trey Palmer not only logged his highest snap percentage of the season in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans, he also surprisingly led all Bucs receivers in offensive plays. Palmer was on the field for 54 of the team's 65 offensive snaps, or 83% of them, ahead of Chris Godwin (50) and Mike Evans (47). He contributed two catches for 21 yards, a total that would have been higher had a dazzling downfield catch in the third quarter not been challenged and overturned. Evans continued to be Baker Mayfield's main target, however, as he had 10 passes thrown in his direction and finished with six catches for 143 yards and a touchdown.

In the backfield, the Buccaneers went back to the pecking order with which they started the season, with rookie Sean Tucker active over fourth-year veteran Ke'Shawn Vaughn. However, Tucker logged only one play on the afternoon and it was the final-play kneel down the Bucs ran to kill the final seconds on the clock after Tennessee turned the ball over on downs. Quarterback Kyle Trask also came in to relieve Mayfield on that play, marking the first offensive snap of the season for the third-year passer. Otherwise, when the Bucs wanted to spell lead back Rachaad White they turned to Chase Edmonds, who played 18 snaps and had four carries for nine yards plus one reception that lost two yards.

Rookie tight end Payne Durham recorded his first NFL start, opening the game in a two-TE package with Cade Otton. Neither tight end was heavily involved in the passing game, however; Durham wasn't targeted on his 11 snaps and Otton caught two passes for 10 yards. Aaron Stinnie started his third straight game at left guard in place of an injured Matt Feiler; on Monday, Head Coach Todd Bowles declined to say whether Feiler would return to the starting lineup when healthy or Stinnie would continue to play.

DEFENSE

DL: Calijah Kancey* , Mike Greene

, Mike Greene NT: Vita Vea, Greg Gaines

DL: Logan Hall, William Gholston

OLB: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Yaya Diaby, Markees Watts

ILB: Devin White, K.J. Britt

ILB: Lavonte David, SirVocea Dennis*

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Anthony Nelson, Cam Gill

CB: Jamel Dean, Zyon McCollum

CB: Carlton Davis, Dee Delaney , Josh Hayes*

, Josh Hayes* S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Kaevon Merriweather*

S: Ryan Neal, Christian Izien*

With rookie cornerback Josh Hayes in the concussion protocol and inactive for the first time this season, the Buccaneers were able to use his normal spot on the 48-man game day active list on rookie outside linebacker Markees Watts. That marked the second time this season that Watts has been active, but the first time he actually logged any playing time. It was also the first time the Buccaneers kept six outside linebackers active, and they managed to get all six into the game.

Watts was given 11 snaps and turned them into a tackle and a quarterback hit that led to an Antoine Winfield Jr. interception. Cam Gill also got four snaps. For the first time this season, rookie Yaya Diaby was one of the top two OLBs in terms of playing time, as his 27 snaps were four fewer than Shaquil Barrett's total and three more than the number Joe Tryon-Shoyinka got. Diaby had one of the Bucs' four sacks of Will Levis, along with two quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Linebacker K.J. Britt made a brief defensive cameo for the fourth time this season, as starter Devin White was injured in the first quarter while assisting on a tackle of running back Tajae Spears. White came out of the game, but the Buccaneers got off the field on third down on the next play and White was able to return for the next defensive series.

In addition to rotating all six of their outside linebackers, the Buccaneers also used six different defensive linemen in Sunday's game, led by rookie Calijah Kancey and his 46 snaps. Kancey recorded three tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

For the second game in a row, the Buccaneers used versatile defensive back Dee Delaney extensively at safety, rotating with Ryan Neal. Neal still started the game, but Delaney out-snapped him, 37 to 21. With Carlton Davis sidelined by a toe injury, Jamel Dean and Zyon McCollum each played all 63 snaps at outside cornerback and combined to hold star wideout DeAndre Hopkins to three catches for 27 yards.

SPECIALISTS

P: Jake Camarda

PK: Chase McLaughlin

KO: Jake Camarda

H: Jake Camarda

LS: Zach Triner

PR: Deven Thompkins, Trey Palmer*

KR: Deven Thompkins, Rachaad White