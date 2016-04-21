Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Remember Legendary Pop Artist Prince

Buccaneers players react to the news that the iconic singer has passed away.

Apr 21, 2016 at 07:57 AM
On Thursday, the Associated Press reported that legendary singer and producer Prince had passed away at the age of 57. Prince had sold nearly 20 million records in his music career, which took off in the early 1990s, and had produced dozens of tracks that appeared on Billboard's Top 100 list. Shortly after learning of his passing, Buccaneers players took to Twitter to remember the legend.

