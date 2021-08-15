Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Waive Three Players Following Preseason Opener

The team announced Sunday that it has waived tight end De’Quan Hampton, cornerback Cameron Kinley and wide receiver Josh Pearson as part of an effort to get the roster down to the required 85 players by Tuesday.

Aug 15, 2021 at 03:00 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Helmet 16x9

After a preseason performance Head Coach Bruce Arians categorized as 'good, bad and a lot of ugly,' the team has announced it has waived three players from its roster. It's the beginning of an effort to pare down the 90-man roster to 85 by this coming Tuesday, as mandated by league rules.

Tight end De'Quan Hampton, cornerback Cameron Kinley and wide receiver Josh Pearson were the first among what will be many more cuts as the preseason goes on. The reality is, with a team like the Buccaneers, who are returning all of their championship season starters and much of their previous year's depth on top of that, the margin of error for young players looking to make it to final cuts seems razor thin.

"Yeah, I mean the top 30 to 35, that's set and hopefully we can get through preseason with no injuries with that group," said Arians on Sunday. "But there's a hell of a lot of competition, not just for those other roster spots, but for practice squad spots. Those guys played up big for us last year – those guys that we elevated off the practice squad played in huge games down the stretch. That competition for those 20 to 30 sports is huge."

Hampton played just three offensive snaps for the Bucs on Saturday night with none on special teams. In a deep tight end room, the Southern California product was facing a numbers battle entering into this preseason. Tight end O.J. Howard made his return to action Saturday night and though Cameron Brate was not dressed, he had also returned to practice this week. That leaves six tight ends on the current roster.

Kinley was hit with an unnecessary roughness penalty in the third quarter of Saturday's game against the Bengals, playing 48% of team's defensive snaps and 43% of special teams snaps. You'll remember Kinley received special permission from the Pentagon to defer his enlistment into the Navy and attend training camp with the Buccaneers this preseason.

Pearson had showed flashes in camp with some of the third and fourth team offenses, becoming a regular target for quarterbacks Ryan Griffin and Kyle Trask. Pearson had two targets in Saturday night's game but did not register a reception.

The Bucs roster now stands at 87 and will need to get to 85 by August 17 at 4 p.m..

Related Content

news

Bucs Bolster O-Line Depth, Bring Back Earl Watford

Tampa Bay is bringing back a familiar face, signing versatile offensive lineman Earl Watford to the roster.
news

Cameron Brate Set to Return from PUP List

The Buccaneers' offense will get a little deeper this week when veteran TE Cameron Brate, a productive red zone weapon throughout his career, comes off the active/PUP list and returns to practice
news

Chris Wilcox Comes Off PUP List

Rookie cornerback Chris Wilcox will be making his training camp debut soon after he was removed from the Bucs' active/physically unable to perform list
news

Jordan Whitehead Activated from COVID List

The Bucs are getting starting safety Jordan Whitehead back on the field, activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday and waiving rookie safety Augie Contressa
news

Buccaneers Sign Tackle Chidi Okeke

The Bucs filled an open spot on their training camp O-Line depth chart on Thursday by signing first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, who spent all of 2019 on the Dolphins' practice squad
news

Bucs Waive Rookie Tackle Calvin Ashley

Calvin Ashley, an undrafted free agent from Florida A&M was waived after electing to leave the Buccaneers' training camp
news

Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

The Bucs filled their last roster spot right before the first practice of 2021 training camp on Sunday morning, adding to their defensive depth.
news

Bucs Sign TE De'Quan Hampton, Place Two More on PUP List

A day before the start of training camp, the Buccaneers have added first-year TE De'Quan Hampton and placed TE Cameron Brate and WR Justin Watson on the active/PUP list
news

Jordan Whitehead Placed on COVID List

Fourth-year safety and 2020 starter Jordan Whitehead will not be available for the start of training camp on Sunday after landing on the Bucs' reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Put Two On PUP List, Waive S Curtis Riley

The Buccaneers made a trio of pre-camp roster moves on Thursday, waiving/injured veteran S Curtis Riley and placing WR John Franklin and rookie CB Chris Wilcox on the active/PUP list
news

Bucs Sign Robert Hainsey, Finish Rookie Deals

The Buccaneers now have their entire 2021 draft class under contract and all rostered players signed before the start of training camp on July 25
Advertising