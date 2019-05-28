2019 Roster Reset: Defensive Linemen

By the time the 2019 NFL Draft and its cortege of undrafted rookie signings had wrapped up, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 90-man roster for training camp was mostly set. Free agency had mostly done its important business in March and then the draft filled in the blanks. Just about every position on the Buccaneers' depth chart looked essentially like it would in two months' time.

The exception is today's order of business: the defensive line. The Buccaneers made a very significant change in that depth chart with a pair of moves last week, releasing Gerald McCoy, long a core player for the team, and signing his replacement in three-time All-Pro Ndamukong Suh. There were some positive salary-cap ramifications to those moves in tandem, but there are many more intriguing elements to that switch, beginning with the fact that Suh and McCoy were drafted back to back nine years ago. Suh went second to Detroit, the Buccaneers followed with McCoy at number three. They have achieved similar numbers and accolades in the seasons since, but what matters to the Bucs is what Suh can bring to the defensive front in 2019.

So the timing is good to hit the defensive line in our Roster Reset run through the depth chart. That's doubly true because of another May development: Bruce Arians and the new coaching staff has clarified how the front-seven players will be classified within Todd Bowles' defensive scheme. Some of the players we would have included among the defensive linemen last year, such as Noah Spence and Carl Nassib, are now identified as outside linebackers. We'll look at that position later in the week.

For now, the spotlight is on those players who would have a hand on the ground when the team is in a 3-4 alignment, men such as 2018 first-round draft pick Vita Vea and the aforementioned Suh. As we've done with all the positions, we'll provide an overview of the assets at the position, discuss what some of the numbers from last season indicate about its strengths and weaknesses and then finish with one burning question for 2019.

Addition(s): Terry Beckner (seventh-round draft pick), Dare Odeyingbo (undrafted rookie), Ndamukong Suh (unrestricted free agent – agreed to terms)

Subtraction(s): Vinny Curry (released), Gerald McCoy (released), Mitch Unrein* (released/failed physical)

Returning Players: Beau Allen, Will Gholston, Jeremiah Ledbetter, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Stevie Tu'ikolovatu*, Vita Vea

(* Tu'ikolovatu and Unrein were on injured reserve at the end of the 2018 season.)

As alluded to above, the Buccaneers' front seven players are now separated into three groups on the depth chart: defensive linemen, outside linebackers and inside linebackers. There still may be some overlap in those groups in terms of what they are doing on the field in certain packages. While a player like Spence might be strictly a stand-up edge rusher based on his size and skills, some of the other OLBs may occasionally slide inside or put a hand in the dirt in what are essentially 4-3 fronts. This would seem more likely to apply to the bigger players like Nassib, Jason Pierre-Paul and rookie Anthony Nelson. So they're potentially part of the D-Line equation but, again, we're focusing here on the players who are actually listed as defensive linemen on the roster.

"It's a 3-4 and a 4-3," said Bowles. "A lot of the league is played in sub-personnel anyways, so we'll have four down quite a bit."

The Bucs might just have drafted a perfect anchor for the middle of their new defense a year early, as the massive but nimble Vea can certainly handle nose tackle-type duties in a 3-4 front. However, his new coaches have made it clear that Vea can handle multiple assignments and is more than just a block-eater.

"Well, he can play three positions for sure," said Arians. "He can play five-technique, he can play three-techniques and he can play nose. He's a very, very talented young man and does lots of things."

With that description, Arians is essentially saying that Vea can start from anywhere along the line, from outside the offensive tackle to right over the center. How much he does either of those things, or tries to get quickly through the A or B gaps to the quarterback will likely depend on how much juice he shows the coaching staff as a pass-rusher. That won't be easy to truly see until training camp and the preseason, but Vea definitely spent more time in the backfield late last season as he finished his rookie campaign strong.

"Well, he can play across the line right now, until we get pads and I can really see it," said Bowles. "It has yet to be determined."

Still, if one starts with the notion of the nimbly massive Vea in the middle of a three-man line, the top candidates for the two end positions would appear to be Beau Allen, Will Gholston and their new teammate, Suh. Allen was signed in free agency in 2018 to be a top run-stuffer in the Bucs' 4-3 defense but he has previous experience in the 3-4 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Suh played in the Los Angeles Rams' 3-4 last year and saw action at nose and three-technique, so he too could probably move all over the line. Gholston is going into his seventh season with the Buccaneers and has seen his role and playing time fluctuate through the years, but he might find a good home in the new scheme.

"He's in a natural position for him," said Arians of Gholston. "He can gain a little weight now and use his length. But he's as steady and consistent as we have."

Gholston has apparently already made progress in reshaping himself once again, and Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers has been pleased with the results on the field.

"With the scheme change, it kind of let him eat more, gain more weight," said Rodgers. "I think he dropped weight to fit in the 4-3 where, like I told him, he needs some rocks in his pocket to help us in the 3-4. I really like the way he's moving around."

Rookie Terry Beckner could be the wild card in the D-Line rotation. Formerly a top recruit who landed at Missouri, Beckner overcame some significant injury misfortune early in his college career but was a productive player for the Tigers at the end. He didn't go early in the draft due perhaps to that injury history and to an unimpressive 40-yard dash time but he's strong and athletic and could provide some push up the middle. General Manager Jason Licht said, after the draft, that Beckner had a real chance to make it if he can continue to play like he did last year at Mizzou.

Arians' last team in Arizona, in 2017, had seven players listed at the three DL positions on the Cardinals' depth chart to open the season. If Arians' Buccaneers go with the same number or something similar that would certainly seem to indicate real opportunities for the likes of not only Beckner but holdovers Jeremiah Ledbetter, Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Stevie Tu'ikolovatu, as well as undrafted rookie Dare Odeyingbo. Tu'ikolovatu is another big and strong man who could conceivably hold up multiple blockers in the middle – he was a very good run-stopper in his last year at USC in 2016 – but he's now somewhat of a mystery after spending his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve.

All of those players would improve their chances if they can successfully show some ability at multiple positions during training camp.