Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Saints Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to Action

Three Tampa Bay defenders who were listed as questionable for Sunday's game in New Orleans – CB Carlton Davis, NT Vita Vea and LB Devin White – have been cleared to play

Oct 01, 2023 at 11:30 AM
inactiverep

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some thin spots on defense as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week Four, but they will welcome the return of starting cornerback Carlton Davis to the lineup. In contrast, the team's other starting corner, Jamel Dean, is out due to neck and shoulder injuries.

Davis missed the Buccaneers' games the past two weeks due to a toe injury but has been cleared to play against the Saints. In addition, linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Vita Vea, both of whom were designated as questionable on the Bucs' final injury report on Friday, will also be in action on Sunday.

Dean was one of four Buccaneer defenders ruled out on Friday, along with a trio of rookies: linebacker SirVocea Dennis, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and cornerback Derrek Pitts.

The Buccaneers and Saints submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Four game at the Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Keenan Isaac and linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad for Sunday's game, giving them a 55-man roster. That meant they had to declare seven players inactive.

The Saints' inactive information will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • CB Jamel Dean
  • LB SirVocea Dennis
  • TE Payne Durham
  • DL Calijah Kancey
  • CB Derrek Pitts
  • T Brandon Walton
  • OLB Markees Watts

Dean, Dennis, Kancey and Pitts are out due to injury.

SAINTS INACTIVES

TBA

Related Content

news

Eagles-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Calijah Kancey Sidelined for MNF

The Buccaneers will face the league's fourth-highest scoring offense on Monday night without starters CB Carlton Davis and DL Calijah Kancey
news

Bears-Bucs Inactives | Christian Izien Active in Week Two

The Bucs ruled out DL Calijah Kancey, CB Carlton Davis and LB SirVocea Dennis on Friday but will have rookie S Christian Izien against the Bears after he cleared the concussion protocol
news

Bucs-Vikings Inactives | Calijah Kancey Cleared for NFL Debut

First-round draft pick DL Calijah Kancey has overcome a calf injury and will be in the lineup when the Buccaneers' kick off their 2023 regular season in Minnesota on Sunday
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives | Jamel Dean, Kyle Trask Active

Though they may dip heavily into their reserves in Atlanta in Week 18, the Buccaneers will have the services of CB Jamel Dean…Tampa Bay will keep three quarterbacks active, including Kyle Trask
news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Donovan Smith, Tristan Wirfs Active

The Buccaneers will have their two starting tackles in action at the same time for the first time since November as both LT Donovan Smith and RT Tristan Wirfs have been cleared to play against Carolina
news

Bucs-Cardinals Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Set to Play

Three safeties who were listed as questionable on Friday's injury report – Mike Edwards, Keanu Neal and Antoine Winfield Jr. – were all cleared to play before the game on Sunday at State Farm Stadium
news

Bengals-Bucs Inactives | Tristan Wirfs, Julio Jones Ruled Out

All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs will miss his third straight game due to an ankle injury and the Buccaneers will also be without third receiver Julio Jones Sunday against the Bengals
news

Bucs-49ers Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined Again

The Buccaneers will be without their starting safety duo for the second game in a row, and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting will also be missing from the secondary…RB Leonard Fournette was cleared to play
news

Saints-Bucs Inactives | Vita Vea, Akiem Hicks Gain Clearance

The back end of the Buccaneers' defense will be without three key players on Monday night, as expected, but at least the front line will be intact, with DLs Vita Vea and Akiem Hicks overcoming foot ailments
news

Seahawks-Bucs Inactives | Cameron Brate, Antoine Winfield Jr. Return to Action

TE Cameron Brate is active for the first time since suffering a neck injury in Pittsburgh in Week Six, and S Antoine Winfield Jr. is also back after a two-game absence
news

Rams-Bucs Inactives | Carlton Davis, Sean Murphy-Bunting Return

The Buccaneers' secondary will once again be missing Pro Bowl safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Sunday against the Rams, but reinforcements are arriving in corners Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting
Advertising