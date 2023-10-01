Bucs-Saints Inactives | Carlton Davis Returns to Action

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some thin spots on defense as they prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week Four, but they will welcome the return of starting cornerback Carlton Davis to the lineup. In contrast, the team's other starting corner, Jamel Dean, is out due to neck and shoulder injuries.

Davis missed the Buccaneers' games the past two weeks due to a toe injury but has been cleared to play against the Saints. In addition, linebacker Devin White and defensive lineman Vita Vea, both of whom were designated as questionable on the Bucs' final injury report on Friday, will also be in action on Sunday.

Dean was one of four Buccaneer defenders ruled out on Friday, along with a trio of rookies: linebacker SirVocea Dennis, defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and cornerback Derrek Pitts.

The Buccaneers and Saints submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week Four game at the Caesars Superdome. The Buccaneers elevated cornerback Keenan Isaac and linebacker J.J. Russell from the practice squad for Sunday's game, giving them a 55-man roster. That meant they had to declare seven players inactive.