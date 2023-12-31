Saints Snap Bucs' Win Streak, Deny Division Clinch

Lavonte David led the Bucs' defense with 11 tackles and rookie OLB Yaya Diaby added two more tackles for loss to give him 11 on the season. Rooke OLB Markees Watts registered the Bucs' only sack of the game. The Bucs had difficulty slowing down the Saints' tight ends, as Juwan Johnson set season highs with eight catches and 90 yards, plus the game's first touchdown on the opening drive, and Taysom Hill caught a 22-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.

"It was very disappointing," said David. "We knew what was at stake. We came out very flat on both sides of the ball. We've definitely got to learn from it, get better and do better next week. Luckily we've got another opportunity next week."

The Saints thoroughly dominated the first half, taking a 17-0 lead into the intermission, with a yardage advantage of 202-44. Tampa Bay's defense couldn't get off the field, as the Saints converted six of nine third down tries, and the Bucs' offense couldn't get into the type of groove it had enjoyed during a four-game winning streak, converting just one of four third-down tries. The Bucs had three first downs at halftime, two of them courtesy of third-down penalties against the Saints. It marked the first time this season that the Buccaneers have been shut out in the first half.

The Saints got the ball first, starting at their own 27, with Carr completing a four-yard pass to Johnson after being flushed out to the right. A designed screen right to Johnson followed, picking up 11 yards and a first down. After a pass breakup by CB Zyon McCollum, RB Alvin Kamara made it around right end for 13 yards to the Bucs' 45. White shot a gap to drop RB Jamaal Williams for a loss of two, Carr got four back with a short out to WR Rashid Shaheed. On third-and-seven, the Bucs blitzed from the left but the protection held and Carr threw right to Olave for a first down at the Bucs' 31. Two Williams runs moved the chains again and a rollout pass to Hill put the ball at the 12. Kamara went over right tackle to earn a first-and-goal at the nine, and he got it again on the next play to blast down to the three. He lost a yard on second down but a quick slant to Johnson got the ball into the end zone for the game's first score.

The Bucs' first possession came after a touchback and started with White's five-yard run over right guard. A pass over the middle to Otton made it third-and-one but White's attempt to get the last yard failed as he was dropped for a loss of one going to the left. The Bucs had to punt and Shaheed's 16-yard return of a 51-yard punt set the Saints up at their own 32.

One run and one catch by Kamara made it third-and-two, but the Bucs sniffed out a tunnel screen to Olave and LB Lavonte David dropped him a yard short of the line to gain. New Orleans sent out its punt team and Lou Hedley angled a bouncing kick out of bounds at the Bucs' 11. The Bucs' offense quickly fell into a third-and-nine and Mayfield was sacked on the next play. However a facemask personal foul on DT Bryan Bresee revived the drive and made it first-and-10 at the 27. However, it was third-and-nine again moments later. This time, Mayfield had time to throw and he fired down the right numbers to Evans for a 33-yard gain on the final play of the first quarter.

The Bucs started the second quarter at the Saints' 39 but backed up to the 42 two plays later on an ineligible man downfield penalty when Mayfield threw after a long scramble. Two plays later, on third-and-15 after a false start, WR David Moore couldn't hold on to a hard pass at the sticks but the Bucs were once again rescued by a penalty, this time illegal contact on CB Paulson Adebo. Again owning a first down at the Saints' 39, the Bucs got three yards on a White run by then turned it over when Mayfield threw deep to WR Trey Palmer and it was intercepted by a leaping Taylor at the two-yard line.

The Bucs swarmed over two runs to make it third-and-eight, but Carr threw down the right hashes to Johnson, who made a fingertip grab for a first down at the 36. Kamara's next run produced another first down as he pushed through defenders to get 10, and a run over right end put the ball one yard into Bucs territory. A hustle play by OLB Yaya Diaby on a swing pass to Williams resulted in a loss of three, and good coverage on third down allowed OLB Markees Watts to chase Carr out of bounds for a six-yard sack.

The Bucs got the ball back at their own 19 but went backwards three yards on a three-and-out thanks to two short Chase Edmonds runs, a false start and a dropped pass by Edmonds that would have come up well short even if caught. The ensuing punt came off the side of Camarda's and rolled to a stop at the Saints' 40.

New Orleans immediately got into the Bucs' half of the field with an outlet pass to Johnson that he turned into a 12-yard gain up the right sideline. Two plays later, a Buccaneers blitz disrupted Carr's attempt to get the ball to WR A.T. Perry, making it third-and-seven. Carr had time to throw on the next snap and found TE Foster Moreau for a first down at the Bucs' 32. Stops by DL Calijah Kancey and Zyon McCollum only allowed Kamara to get three yards on his next two carries, and the Saints called a timeout before their third-and-seven attempt. Carr succeeded again, once again by throwing to Johnson, who just got over the line to make it first down at the 22. After the two-minute warning, Carr threw a floater over a blitz to that Hill caught with a leap at the left front pylon.

With 1:53 left, the Bucs started a new possession at their 25 but it didn't last long. Mayfield's first pass was broken up by a diving Adebo and his second one was out of WR Chris Godwin's reach on the left sideline. Mayfield tried to scramble on third-and-10 but ran into the clutches of LB Zach Baun for a seven-yard sack. New Orleans called a timeout with 1:39 left in the half before Camarda's punt. Stunningly, Camarda hit another bad one, with the ball rolling out of bounds at the Bucs' 46.

WR Lynn Bowden eluded several tacklers on a quick screen right to get six yards and Carr threw incomplete on third down. The Bucs blitzed again but Carr got off a sideline pass to Shaheed that made it first down at the Bucs' 31 with 52 seconds left in the half. A quick pass to Kamara didn't gain any yards but did stop the clock at the 46-second mark. Two plays later, on third-and-six, Carr threw in Johnson's direction again but the tight end couldn't hang on. K Blake Grupe came on to nail a 45-yard field goal to make it 17-0 at the half.