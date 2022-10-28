Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

Oct 28, 2022 at 02:46 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

shaq

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defense suffered a significant blow on Thursday night when starting outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett suffered an Achilles tendon injury early in the third quarter of a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. An MRI on Monday confirmed that Barrett tore the tendon, which will send him to injured reserve and end his season.

Barrett recorded a sack and three tackles for loss before suffering his injury. He concludes his fourth season in Tampa with 30 tackles, 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterbacks hits and a forced fumble.

"It's a tough break for him," said Head Coach Todd Bowles, noting that's it's also an unfortunate outcome for the team as a whole. "Anytime you lose somebody like that, that commands double teams, it makes it harder for everybody else. He's been consistent since he's been here, he's been productive, he started out playing well last night. So it's just a shame to see."

Barrett is in the second year of a four-year deal he signed with the Buccaneers in 2021. He originally joined the team with a one-year contract as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 after four seasons in a rotational role in Denver. Barrett immediately set a new franchise record in 2019 with 19.5 sacks, leading the NFL in that category, and played the following season on the franchise tag.

In 54 games as a Buccaneer, Barrett has 40.5 sacks, which already ranks fifth in franchise history. He has started all 54 of those contests and has recorded 197 tackles, 45 tackes for loss, 81 quarterback hits, 12 forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and two interceptions. Barrett also 4.0 sacks in six postseason games for the Buccaneers and was credited with eight quarterback pressures in the Super Bowl LV win over Kansas City. He was voted into the Pro Bowl following the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

Barrett becomes the eighth player on the Buccaneers' injured reserve list, though four of those eight – running back Giovani Bernard, inside linebacker K.J. Britt, center Ryan Jensen and safety Logan Ryan – are eligible for a potential return to the active roster in 2022. After losing Barrett, the Buccaneers are left with four players on the outside linebacker depth chart: Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Anthony Nelson, Carl Nassib and Genard Avery.

This is the first time in his nine-year NFL career that Barrett has landed on injured reserve. He originally joined the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2014 and spent most of his rookie season on Denver's practice squad. In his career, he has 54.5 sacks, 116 QB hits, 70 tackles for loss and 19 forced fumbles.

Related Content

news

Bucs Promote S Nolan Turner to Active Roster

Rookie safety Nolan Turner has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, a move that helps address an injury-induced shortage in the Bucs' secondary

news

Don Gardner, J.J. Russell Activated from Practice Squad for Thursday Game

The Bucs are using the practice squad elevation option to shore up two spots on defense for Thursday night's game, bringing up cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker J.J. Russell

news

Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

An ankle injury sustained on Sunday in Charlotte has forced second-year ILB K.J. Britt to injured reserve, leaving the Buccaneers thin at the position and without one of their most active special teams players

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

news

Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Bucs have designated T Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, meaning he is likely to be activated within the next three weeks…The team also re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

news

DBs Anthony Chesley, Nolan Turner Activated for Bucs-Steelers Game

With their secondary potentially thinned by injuries on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers have elevated third-year CB and rookie S Nolan Turner from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the game

news

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

news

Bucs Release ILB Kenny Young

On Monday, Tampa Bay released veteran ILB Kenny Young, who had played on special teams in each of the past four games

Advertising