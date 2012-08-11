Bucs show focus on running game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Developing a running game is a priority for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and new head coach Greg Schiano, and it showed in Friday night's preseason opener at Miami.
The Bucs ran the ball only 22 times per game last season, the least of any NFL team. On Friday night they ran 25 times in the first half of a 20-7 exhibition victory against the Miami Dolphins.
Schiano says that veteran LeGarrette Blount and rookie Doug Martin, who ran for touchdowns Friday night, will be competing for carries throughout the preseason and perhaps during the season as well.