Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign Fifth-Round Pick Fulton

Tampa Bay is off to a quick start in getting its 2009 draft class under contract, reaching agreement on Wednesday with Illinois T Xavier Fulton, one of the six players selected by the team in April

Jun 10, 2009 at 02:12 PM
fulton06_10_09_1.jpg

T Xavier Fulton was the Buccaneers' fifth-round pick in April, the 155th player selected overall

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their new management are wasting no time in addressing their unsigned 2009 draft class.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers announced that they have signed offensive tackle Xavier Fulton, the fourth of six players the team selected in April's NFL Draft. An athletic former defensive lineman who was taken with the 155th overall pick, Fulton is one of the first players from the draft to reach contract agreement with his new team.

Inking one of their draft picks in early June represents a break from the team's efforts in recent years. Typically, all or most of the draft picks have signed their first contracts in the week leading up to the opening of training camp.

Rookies can participate in offseason workouts before they are under contract. However, they cannot report to training camp without a deal in place. Once a player signs his contract, he counts against the team's 80-man offseason roster limit; however, the Buccaneers had one open spot after losing FB Byron Storer to injured reserve and thus did not have to release a player upon signing Fulton.

A highly-recruited defensive lineman as a prep in Flossmoor, Illinois, Fulton chose the home state school and appeared in eight games as a true freshman, starting the last three. He finished that season with six tackles, two pressures and a pass defensed, then started the first seven games of 2005 before his knee injury. In those seven games, Fulton contributed 13 tackles, two tackles for loss, three pressures and half a sack.

After switching to tackle and earning a starting spot, Fulton was credited with 78 knockdown blocks by the Illini staff, and he was charged with just two sacks allowed on 323 pass plays. The Illinois running game produced 256.8 yards per game in 2007, leading the Big Ten and finishing fifth in the nation. In 2008, the Illini switched to a more pass-oriented attack, suiting Fulton's strengths even better. He drew only two penalties the entire season and allowed only two pressures on 393 pass plays, according to Illinois coaches.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Will Gholston Returns for 11th Season with Bucs

Will Gholston, originally a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2013, signed a new one-year deal on Tuesday, the same day that veteran players reported for the start of training camp

news

Bucs Sign Cody Mauch, Complete Draft Class Deals

As rookies reported for training camp on Monday, second-round G Cody Mauch inked his first NFL contract, a four-year pact that completes the effort to get the Bucs' entire 2023 draft class signed

news

Bucs Sign Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

The Buccaneers have the makings of a kicking competition between two former Colts after Thursday's addition of Rodrigo Blankenship, who joins previous signee Chase McLaughlin

news

Bucs Ink Draft Picks Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay has just one remaining unsigned rookie after getting deals done with first-round selection DL Calijah Kancey and third-round pick OLB Yaya Diaby on Wednesday

news

Bucs Sign Five Members of 2023 Draft Class

ILB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday following OTAs practice

news

Three Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' 90-Man Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts and S Kedrick Whitehead to their offseason roster after all three stood out on tryout contracts during the team's rookie minicamp

news

Bucs Sign Former Rams QB John Wolford

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added a third quarterback, signing fourth-year man John Wolford to join Kyle Trask and former Rams teammate Baker Mayfield

news

Bucs Pick up Tristan Wirfs' Fifth-Year Option

The Buccaneers made the obvious move on Wednesday, exercising the optional fifth year on T Tristan Wirfs rookie contract, which covers the 2024 season

news

Bucs Add Experienced Starter Matt Feiler to OL Group

Tampa Bay have signed veteran offensive lineman Matt Feiler, who logged 33 starts at left guard over the past two seasons with the Chargers and also started two seasons at right tackle in Pittsburgh

news

Ryan Neal "Couldn't Pass" on Opportunity to Play in Tampa

New Bucs safety Ryan Neal has shed the underdog mentality that helped him ascend from his humble NFL roots, and now he's ready to move forward with a "sweet opportunity" in a familiar location

news

Bucs Add Ascending Safety Ryan Neal to Secondary

Former Seahawks S Ryan Neal, who earned 14 All-Pro votes after a breakout 2022 campaign, joins a Buccaneers safety group that has seen several starters depart in free agency

news

Bucs Sign Strong-Legged Kicker Chase McLaughlin

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers landed fifth-year kicker Chase McLaughlin, who is coming off his best season yet for the Colts and has made 17 of his 21 career field goal attempts from 50-plus yards

Advertising