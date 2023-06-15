Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign Kicker Rodrigo Blankenship

The Buccaneers have the makings of a kicking competition between two former Colts after Thursday's addition of Rodrigo Blankenship, who joins previous signee Chase McLaughlin

Jun 15, 2023 at 02:25 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

blankenship

The Indianapolis Colts had two men kick field goals for them in the 2022 season. Both are now vying for the same job in Tampa.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed fourth-year kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who played in one game for the Colts last year and later added two contests with the Arizona Cardinals. Blankenship participated in the team's three-day minicamp this week on a tryout basis. The addition of Blankenship gives the Buccaneers a pair of kickers, as he joins Chase McLaughlin, who signed with the Buccaneers on March 30. After the Colts waived Blankenship last September, they signed McLaughlin and he handled their kicking duties for the final 16 games. The Buccaneers waived first-year kicker Jake Verity last week.

McLaughlin and Blankenship will compete to replace veteran kicker Ryan Succop, who was released in March after three seasons with the Buccaneers.

Blankenship first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Indianapolis in 2020. He and McLaughlin competed to replace veteran Adam Vinatieri in training camp that summer, with Blankenship getting the nod. As a rookie, he connected on 32 of 37 field goal tries, including 31 of 35 inside 50 yards, and 43 of 45 extra point attempts. He retained his job with the Colts in 2021 but landed on injured reserve in October after making 11 of 14 field goal attempts and seven of eight PATs.

Blankenship once again won the Colts' job to start last season, coincidentally beating out Verity. However, he was released after a two-for-three performance in the season opener. In his two games for the Cardinals he made both field goal tries and two of three extra points.

Blankenship played his college ball at Georgia. The Buccaneers' punter, second-year man Jake Camarda, is also a former Bulldog.

Related Content

news

Bucs Ink Draft Picks Calijah Kancey and Yaya Diaby

Tampa Bay has just one remaining unsigned rookie after getting deals done with first-round selection DL Calijah Kancey and third-round pick OLB Yaya Diaby on Wednesday

news

Bucs Sign Five Members of 2023 Draft Class

ILB SirVocea Dennis, TE Payne Durham, DB Josh Hayes, WR Trey Palmer and OLB Jose Ramirez all inked their rookie NFL contracts on Thursday following OTAs practice

news

Three Tryout Players Earn Spots on Bucs' 90-Man Roster

On Monday, the Bucs signed WR David Moore, OLB Markees Watts and S Kedrick Whitehead to their offseason roster after all three stood out on tryout contracts during the team's rookie minicamp

news

Bucs Sign Former Rams QB John Wolford

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers added a third quarterback, signing fourth-year man John Wolford to join Kyle Trask and former Rams teammate Baker Mayfield

news

Bucs Pick up Tristan Wirfs' Fifth-Year Option

The Buccaneers made the obvious move on Wednesday, exercising the optional fifth year on T Tristan Wirfs rookie contract, which covers the 2024 season

news

Bucs Add Experienced Starter Matt Feiler to OL Group

Tampa Bay have signed veteran offensive lineman Matt Feiler, who logged 33 starts at left guard over the past two seasons with the Chargers and also started two seasons at right tackle in Pittsburgh

news

Ryan Neal "Couldn't Pass" on Opportunity to Play in Tampa

New Bucs safety Ryan Neal has shed the underdog mentality that helped him ascend from his humble NFL roots, and now he's ready to move forward with a "sweet opportunity" in a familiar location

news

Bucs Add Ascending Safety Ryan Neal to Secondary

Former Seahawks S Ryan Neal, who earned 14 All-Pro votes after a breakout 2022 campaign, joins a Buccaneers safety group that has seen several starters depart in free agency

news

Bucs Sign Strong-Legged Kicker Chase McLaughlin

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers landed fifth-year kicker Chase McLaughlin, who is coming off his best season yet for the Colts and has made 17 of his 21 career field goal attempts from 50-plus yards

news

Bucs Re-Sign Deadrin Senat

The Bucs brought back another player from their 2022 defense on Monday, re-signing DL Deadrin Senat to a one-year deal after he saw action in 12 games last season

news

Buccaneer Great Lavonte David Stays Home with New Deal

Lavonte David signed a one-year deal with the Bucs on Thursday, extending the linebacker's career in Tampa, where he has already placed himself among the franchise's legends

Advertising