Bucs Sign Genard Avery, Lend Experience to LB Corps

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another experienced player to their linebacking corps on Thursday, signing former Eagles starter Genard Avery. To make room for Avery on the 80-man roster, the Buccaneers waived/injured wide receiver Cyril Grayson.

Avery (6-0, 248) went to training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was released on Tuesday. He had signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in March after two-and-a-half seasons in Philadelphia. Avery began his NFL career in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick out of Memphis in the 2018 draft. He played in 18 games with five starts for the Browns before being traded to the Eagles in late November of 2019.