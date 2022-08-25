Bucs Sign Genard Avery, Lend Experience to LB Corps

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another experienced player to their linebacking corps on Thursday, signing former Eagles starter Genard Avery. To make room for Avery on the 80-man roster, the Buccaneers waived/injured wide receiver Cyril Grayson.
Avery (6-0, 248) went to training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers but was released on Tuesday. He had signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in March after two-and-a-half seasons in Philadelphia. Avery began his NFL career in Cleveland as a fifth-round pick out of Memphis in the 2018 draft. He played in 18 games with five starts for the Browns before being traded to the Eagles in late November of 2019.
Avery's largest share of playing time came last season in Philadelphia when he started 12 of the 16 games in which he played, primarily lining up as the strongside linebacker in a 4-3 front. He contributed 43 tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.0 sack and two quarterback hits. Overall he has played in 53 regular season games with 17 starts, amassing 101 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, 24 QB hits, five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. In the Buccaneers' defensive scheme, he will get his work with the outside linebackers.