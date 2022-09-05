Bucs Sign LB Kenny Young to Final Practice Squad Spot

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounded out their first 2022 practice squad just in time for the first week of regular season practice. On Monday morning, the Buccaneers used their 16th practice squad spot to sign fifth-year linebacker Kenny Young. The team used one of its six veteran exception spots to roster Young, who has played in 59 career games with 25 starts for the Rams, Ravens and Broncos.

Young first entered the league in 2018 as a fourth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of UCLA. He spent one-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore before heading to Los Angeles in a midseason trade in 2019. He was traded again in 2021, heading to Denver in October, and he then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent this past offseason. The Raiders released Young midway through the preseason.