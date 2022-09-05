Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Sign LB Kenny Young to Final Practice Squad Spot

Tampa Bay's practice squad is now at its 16-man limit after the team used a veteran exception on ILB Kenny Young, who has played 59 games with 25 starts for the Rams, Ravens and Broncos

Sep 05, 2022 at 10:20 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Signed_K-YOUNG_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rounded out their first 2022 practice squad just in time for the first week of regular season practice. On Monday morning, the Buccaneers used their 16th practice squad spot to sign fifth-year linebacker Kenny Young. The team used one of its six veteran exception spots to roster Young, who has played in 59 career games with 25 starts for the Rams, Ravens and Broncos.

Young first entered the league in 2018 as a fourth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of UCLA. He spent one-and-a-half seasons in Baltimore before heading to Los Angeles in a midseason trade in 2019. He was traded again in 2021, heading to Denver in October, and he then signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent this past offseason. The Raiders released Young midway through the preseason.

Young (6-1, 235) started all 13 games in which he appeared last season, seven with the Rams and six with the Broncos, recording 75 tackles, 201 sacks, six tackles for loss two forced fumbles and one pass defensed. In his career he has compiled 186 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, four passes defensed, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one interception. He returned his interception 79 yards for a touchdown while with the Rams in 2020. He also has nine tackles on special teams.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Logan Ryan as Ryan Jensen Heads to I.R.

Veteran safety Logan Ryan has returned to the Buccaneers as anticipated, filling a roster spot created by the move of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen to injured reserve

news

Bucs Start 2022 Practice Squad with 14 Returning Players

Veteran DL Deadrin Senat, long-time Buccaneer Ryan Griffin and undrafted rookie WRs Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are included on the first iteration of this year's practice squad

news

Tyler Johnson Among Cuts as Bucs Get to 53

The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves on Tuesday to get down to the regular-season limit of 53 players, including the waiver of WR Tyler Johnson, the release of S Logan Ryan and the placement of CB Rashard Robinson on I.R.

news

Bucs Trade Grant Stuard to Colts

On Tuesday, with the deadline for final roster cuts looming, the Buccaneers sent second-year ILB Grant Stuard to Indianapolis along with a 2023 seventh-round pick, getting back a 2023 sixth-rounder

news

Bucs Sign Genard Avery, Lend Experience to LB Corps

The Buccaneers have added linebacker Genard Avery, who started 12 games for the Eagles last season, to a position that otherwise lacked in experience behind its two outstanding starters

news

Bug Howard Waived as Bucs Get to 80

The Buccaneers waived/injured first-year tight end Bug Howard on Tuesday, making the last move necessary to trim the roster to 80 players by the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline

news

Bucs Place Cam Gill, Aaron Stinnie on Injured Reserve

OLB Cam Gill's Lisfranc injury and G Aaron Stinnie's ACL tear will keep both players off the field for the 2022 season, as the Buccaneers placed them on injured reserve on Monday

news

Bucs Begin Second Round of Roster Cuts

The Buccaneers waived S Troy Warner and released WR Vyncint Smith on Sunday, leaving them with three more moves to make before the Tuesday deadline to get the roster down to 80 players

news

Bucs Bring Back Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib, who started 17 games and produced 12.5 sacks for the Buccaneers during the 2018-19 seasons, has re-signed with Tampa Bay, which is short on OLB depth after a Cam Gill injury

news

Ross Cockrell Among Cuts as Bucs Hit New Roster Limit

The Buccaneers trimmed six players from their preseason roster on Tuesday, including veteran CB Ross Cockrell, as they complied with the new roster limit of 85 men

news

Bucs Add Patrick Laird to Backfield

After losing veteran Kenjon Barner to an ankle injury in Saturday's preseason opener, the Bucs bolstered their offensive backfield with the signing of former Dolphins running back Patrick Laird

Advertising