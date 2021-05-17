Bucs Sign Four Veterans After Weekend Tryout

Antonio Hamilton's next game could be in the same venue as his last one, only he will be wearing a different uniform.

Hamilton was one of four veteran players the Buccaneers signed on _day after all four had participated in the team's rookie mini-camp on tryout contracts over the weekend. Hamilton most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs, which means his last game was Super Bowl LV, which the Buccaneers won, 31-9, at Raymond James Stadium on February 7. Tampa Bay's first preseason game of the 2021 season will also be at home against Cincinnati on August 14.

The Buccaneers also signed tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope and safety Curtis Riley. Those additions get the Bucs to within one of the offseason roster limit of 90 players.

Hamilton has played in 57 regular-season games with four starts over the past five seasons for the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs. He appeared in all 19 games for Kansas City in 2020, including the postseason, and was on the field for 24 special teams snaps in the Super Bowl. Hamilton first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016. Overall, he has recorded 50 tackles, five passes defensed and one quarterback hit.

Adams most recently spent time on the Detroit Lions' practice squad last season. A sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2016, he has seen action in 30 regular-season games and has 24 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown. He played in 29 games in New York in his first two seasons and also got into one contest with Houston in 2019.

Pope got into six games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season and ran 15 times for 76 yards, adding eight catches for another 42 yards. He entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with Seattle and he played in four games that season between the Seahawks and Jets. Pope ended up with the Chargers late in 2018 and then played in 14 games the following season before splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster last year.