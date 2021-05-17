Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign Four Veterans After Weekend Tryout

The Buccaneers have signed TE Jerell Adams, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Troymaine Pope and S Curtis Riley after all four participated in the team's rookie mini-camp on tryout contracts

May 17, 2021 at 02:33 PM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Antonio Hamilton's next game could be in the same venue as his last one, only he will be wearing a different uniform.

Hamilton was one of four veteran players the Buccaneers signed on _day after all four had participated in the team's rookie mini-camp on tryout contracts over the weekend. Hamilton most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs, which means his last game was Super Bowl LV, which the Buccaneers won, 31-9, at Raymond James Stadium on February 7. Tampa Bay's first preseason game of the 2021 season will also be at home against Cincinnati on August 14.

The Buccaneers also signed tight end Jerell Adams, running back Troymaine Pope and safety Curtis Riley. Those additions get the Bucs to within one of the offseason roster limit of 90 players.

Hamilton has played in 57 regular-season games with four starts over the past five seasons for the Raiders, Giants and Chiefs. He appeared in all 19 games for Kansas City in 2020, including the postseason, and was on the field for 24 special teams snaps in the Super Bowl. Hamilton first entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2016. Overall, he has recorded 50 tackles, five passes defensed and one quarterback hit.

Adams most recently spent time on the Detroit Lions' practice squad last season. A sixth-round pick by the Giants in 2016, he has seen action in 30 regular-season games and has 24 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown. He played in 29 games in New York in his first two seasons and also got into one contest with Houston in 2019.

Pope got into six games with the Los Angeles Chargers last season and ran 15 times for 76 yards, adding eight catches for another 42 yards. He entered the league in 2016 as an undrafted free agent with Seattle and he played in four games that season between the Seahawks and Jets. Pope ended up with the Chargers late in 2018 and then played in 14 games the following season before splitting time between the practice squad and the active roster last year.

Riley started his career as an undrafted free agent in Tennessee in 2015 and he spent two seasons with the Titans, recording 12 tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in 2016. Overall, he has played in 49 games for the Titans, Cardinals, Vikings, Raiders and Giants, including six last year with Arizona and Minnesota. He started all 16 games for the Giants in 2018 and intercepted four passes. His career totals to this point include five interceptions, 131 tackles and eight passes defensed.

