2021 Schedule: Champion Bucs Get Big Prime-Time Spotlight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished the 2020 season under the NFL's brightest spotlight and they are set to be the center of attention again in 2021.

The NFL released its full, 272-game regular-season schedule for 2021 on Wednesday, and the highlights for Tampa Bay include five nationally-televised evening games, matching last year for the most the franchise has ever played in a single season. The defending Super Bowl champs will also play the first game of the NFL's season and will be featured in prime time in three of the first six weeks.

The Buccaneers have been scheduled for the maximum number of nationally-televised prime-time games again, just as they were last year after the arrival of Tom Brady. Brady promptly led the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV and now they will get the national spotlight for games against Dallas, New England, Philadelphia, the New York Giants and New Orleans.

The matchups with the Cowboys and Eagles are both Thursday night games, including the NFL's Kickoff Game in Week One and a visit to Philadelphia in Week Six. The Buccaneers get the coveted Sunday Night Football showcase in Week Four against the Patriots on the road and Week 15 against the Saints at home, with their one Monday Night Football appearance coming at home against the Giants in Week 11 at Raymond James Stadium.

The full schedule can be found below.

The NFL's new enhanced schedule now covers 17 games per team over 18 weeks, concluding on January 9, the latest regular-season games ever scheduled. The Buccaneers get their bye essentially at the middle of that schedule, in Week Nine, with eight games before and nine after. The added game is a fifth interconference matchup, with the Buccaneers traveling to Indianapolis in Week 12.

The first month of the Bucs' season concludes with one of the most anticipated NFL games in years, when Tampa Bay travels to New England in Week Four. That will give Brady his first opportunity to square off against his former team, for whom he played 20 seasons and won six championships before coming to Tampa.

Below is the Buccaneers' 2021 game schedule, including the three-game preseason slate, followed by more notes (all times Eastern):