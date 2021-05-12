Bucs Will Take on AFC East in 2021

As for the rest of the teams in the AFC East, Brady has done better against his former division than anyone with a total of 86 wins, marking the most by a quarterback over any single division since the 1970 merger. Yes, that's more than Marino's dominance over the same division and more than Elway had over the AFC West.

The very next week after the Brady/Gronkowski/Patriots showdown, the Bucs will return home but take on their next AFC East opponent as the Miami Dolphins come to town. The Bucs are 6-5 over their in-state rivals, while Brady is 32-12, which is amazingly his worst record against an AFC East foe. It's still a 72.7-win percentage. Gronkowski is 10-3 against them himself. We'll see if that all keeps up on October 10 at 1 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs will have to wait until well after their bye for their next AFC East opponent when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on December 12. The Bills reached the AFC Championship last season, making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. Like the Dolphins, Tampa Bay also owns a winning record against the Bills, winning seven of a total 11 contests against them all time. As for Brady, well, there's a reason everyone jokes that Tom Brady owns Buffalo. He's 32-3 against them all-time. And just when the Bills thought he was out (of their division), he and the Bucs are pulling them back in for another bout as the Bills head to Tampa.

The Bucs will conclude their tour of the far east, so to speak, in Week 17 against the New York Jets. It's the only game with a potential for cold temperatures on the Bucs schedule, playing in MetLife Stadium on January 2 at 1 p.m. The Bucs are actually 2-10 against the Jets all time, but the last game the two teams played against each other was a win at Raymond James Stadium in 2017 that ended 15-10. There wasn't a touchdown scored in the game until the fourth quarter. But Brady, however, hasn't had much trouble with the Jets over the course of his career. He's 29-7 against them. Gronkowski is 12-3.