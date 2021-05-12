Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Will Take on AFC East in 2021

Tampa Bay will play all four teams from the AFC East this season for the first time since 2017. 

May 12, 2021 at 07:45 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

AFC-East

The Buccaneers are "Eastbound and Down" in 2021. Every season, in accordance with the NFL scheduling rotation, each team takes on an entire division from both the NFC and AFC, in addition to their own division and other games decided by the prior year's rankings. Tampa Bay will be playing the entirety of the NFC East and the AFC East in 2021 – which will keep them on the eastern seaboard for much of this season. That's good news in terms of distance traveled and though this will be the first time the Bucs will meet AFC East teams since 2017, two very high-profile Buccaneers are very familiar with that particular corner of the NFL.

Those two are very, very familiar with the first AFC East team on the schedule: the New England Patriots. Quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski spent the entirety of their careers with the Patriots prior to arriving in Tampa. Fans won't have to wait long for the homecoming of sorts. The Bucs visit New England in Week Four, with the October 3 matchup slated for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Tampa Bay is 2-7 all-time against the Patriots and are 1-3 at their place. New England remains the very last team in the league Brady needs to beat. Over the course of his 21-year career, he's won over all the others. Changing the tides of Tampa Bay's track record in Week Four would get him the complete set of 32.

It would also technically add to his record for most wins in a single stadium. He has 115 inside Gillette Stadium as it stands, which is 20 more than John Elway had at Mile High.

Photos of the Bucs' 2021 Opponents

View pictures of the Buccaneers' 2021 Home and Away Opponents!

Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys
1 / 18

Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth
Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons
2 / 18

Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3 - Los Angeles Rams
3 / 18

Week 3 - Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4 - New England Patriots
4 / 18

Week 4 - New England Patriots

Matt May/© 2017 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 - Miami Dolphins
5 / 18

Week 5 - Miami Dolphins

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 6 - Philadelphia Eagles
6 / 18

Week 6 - Philadelphia Eagles

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 7 - Chicago Bears
7 / 18

Week 7 - Chicago Bears

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8 - New Orleans Saints
8 / 18

Week 8 - New Orleans Saints

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 - Bye
9 / 18

Week 9 - Bye

Week 10 - Washington Football Team
10 / 18

Week 10 - Washington Football Team

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020
Week 11 - New York Giants
11 / 18

Week 11 - New York Giants

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12 - Indianapolis Colts
12 / 18

Week 12 - Indianapolis Colts

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 13 - Atlanta Falcons
13 / 18

Week 13 - Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14 - Buffalo Bills
14 / 18

Week 14 - Buffalo Bills

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 15 - New Orleans Saints
15 / 18

Week 15 - New Orleans Saints

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16 - Carolina Panthers
16 / 18

Week 16 - Carolina Panthers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17 - New York Jets
17 / 18

Week 17 - New York Jets

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 18 - Carolina Panthers
18 / 18

Week 18 - Carolina Panthers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As for the rest of the teams in the AFC East, Brady has done better against his former division than anyone with a total of 86 wins, marking the most by a quarterback over any single division since the 1970 merger. Yes, that's more than Marino's dominance over the same division and more than Elway had over the AFC West.

The very next week after the Brady/Gronkowski/Patriots showdown, the Bucs will return home but take on their next AFC East opponent as the Miami Dolphins come to town. The Bucs are 6-5 over their in-state rivals, while Brady is 32-12, which is amazingly his worst record against an AFC East foe. It's still a 72.7-win percentage. Gronkowski is 10-3 against them himself. We'll see if that all keeps up on October 10 at 1 p.m. from Raymond James Stadium.

The Bucs will have to wait until well after their bye for their next AFC East opponent when they take on the Buffalo Bills in Week 14 on December 12. The Bills reached the AFC Championship last season, making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. Like the Dolphins, Tampa Bay also owns a winning record against the Bills, winning seven of a total 11 contests against them all time. As for Brady, well, there's a reason everyone jokes that Tom Brady owns Buffalo. He's 32-3 against them all-time. And just when the Bills thought he was out (of their division), he and the Bucs are pulling them back in for another bout as the Bills head to Tampa.

The Bucs will conclude their tour of the far east, so to speak, in Week 17 against the New York Jets. It's the only game with a potential for cold temperatures on the Bucs schedule, playing in MetLife Stadium on January 2 at 1 p.m. The Bucs are actually 2-10 against the Jets all time, but the last game the two teams played against each other was a win at Raymond James Stadium in 2017 that ended 15-10. There wasn't a touchdown scored in the game until the fourth quarter. But Brady, however, hasn't had much trouble with the Jets over the course of his career. He's 29-7 against them. Gronkowski is 12-3.

So, while the Buccaneers as a franchise don't have as much experience against the AFC's east division, there are a couple of guys who can take the lead on this one for 2021.

Season Passes are available now. We have an extremely limited number of seats, so please click here to request more information, and a Buccaneers representative will call you promptly.

Related Content

news

Once More into the Fray: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Go Back to Gillette

The two former Patriots will return to where it all started for the first time since jumping ship to Tampa Bay.
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

The full 2021 schedule has finally been released and here are a few thoughts of note now that we know what the Bucs will be facing this year.
news

Bucs Defense is Coming for that Number One Spot in 2021

With all of their defensive starters back from the 2020 championship season, the Bucs are gunning to be the best defense in the league come 2021.
news

Bucs' Kacy Rodgers Wins 2020 Defensive Line Coach of the Year

Rodgers was voted the John Teerlinck Defensive Line Coach of the Year by coaches across the league for 2020.
news

Call Him '7': Leonard Fournette Officially Changes Jersey Number

The Buccaneers running back will go back to his roots by wearing '7' this season in Tampa Bay.
news

Bucs' Desire to 'Build Something Great' is What Drew RB Giovani Bernard to Tampa

The 29-year-old pass-catching running back said he could feel the difference in atmosphere as soon as he walked into the AdventHealth Training Center for the first time.
news

Buccaneers Future Opponents Through 2023

See who Tampa Bay will play through the 2023 season according to the current league format.
news

2021 Prospect Primer: RB Travis Etienne

The dynamic running back out of Clemson will likely go in the first round but if he ends up falling, should the Bucs scoop him up?
news

2021 Prospect Primer: EDGE Gregory Rousseau

Another Miami edge rusher is an intriguing defensive prospect in this year's draft that's thought to be first-round talent.
news

State of the Bucs: Outside Linebackers

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2021 season, continuing with outside linebackers.
news

State of the Bucs: Offensive Line

Taking a position by position look at the Buccaneers heading into the 2021 season, continuing with the offensive line.
Advertising