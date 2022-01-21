Rams Offense vs. Buccaneers Defense | Apply Pressure

The Buccaneers were favored heavily last week against the Eagles and they ended up delivering in a dominant performance that earned them the right to stay home for the Divisional Round. But with the Los Angeles Rams coming to town, despite having to make the cross-country trip from the opposite coast, the Bucs have lost some of that favorability and looking at the matchup, it isn't hard to see why.

The Rams are just as potent an offense as the one the Bucs possess. They rank fifth in passing and are top 10 in scoring, third down and rank fourth in yards per play as of the regular season's conclusion. Quarterback Matthew Stafford ranks just behind Tom Brady in multiple major passing categories, throwing 41 touchdowns to Brady's 43 and recording 4,886 passing yards, ranking third behind Brady's top-ranked 5,316. Stafford also has the league's triple-crown wide receiver at his disposal in Cooper Kupp – not to mention Odell Beckham Jr. now, two weapons with which this Bucs' defense will have to contain. Add in the fact that Los Angeles miraculously has running back Cam Akers back after an Achilles tear that was expected to sideline him for much longer than it has and you start to understand what other teams see when they look at the Bucs' offense, don't you?

A huge key will be for the Tampa Bay offense to start fast and aim to build some sort of lead. Scott Smith goes into that in the complementary part of this article series here. That will aid in making this Rams offense one-dimensional. The more quarterback Matthew Stafford has to throw, the more chances there are for mistakes. It will also eradicate any hope of getting any sort of play action game going, which can often help mitigate pressure, given that there won't be an opportunity to establish the run game. The Rams didn't lean that much on play action against the Bucs the first time around in Week Three but consider that Stafford completed seven of eight play action passes for 129 yards and a touchdown against Arizona last weekend, according to NGS. Not letting that happen is going to be key for this Bucs' defense – and they can do that by getting pressure on Stafford.

Granted, you can't take much from Week Three when these two teams last faced off but there are breadcrumbs there for how to exploit weaknesses. Yes, Stafford is the best of any quarterback against the blitz, boasting a 139.6 passer rating when facing five or more rushers. He has a second-ranked 16-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, which ranks second and against it in Week Three, he was 7-9 for 81 passing yards and a passing touchdown. Last week against Arizona, Stafford was again 7-9 but for 149 passing yards and one touchdown.

That being said, when he's pressured, he fares exponentially worse. In Week Three against the Bucs, he was pressured on six pass attempts and he went 1-5 for just 10 yards and a 39.6 passer rating. The Bucs might want to go back a couple weeks to Week 16 when the Rams played the Minnesota Vikings. Los Angeles ultimately may have won the game, but Stafford recorded his lowest passer rating of the season, throwing just one touchdown against three interceptions. And the Vikings accomplished this largely just rushing four. Stafford faced four rushers on over 75% of his throws yet the Vikings generated seven pressures on such rushes and all three of Stafford's interceptions came under such circumstances. Minnesota didn't even end up sacking Stafford in the game but it was enough.