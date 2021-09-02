Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Leonard Fournette Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief

The New Orleans native is grateful to be able to help his hometown this time around after sharing his previous experience with Hurricane Katrina.

Sep 02, 2021 at 03:25 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210828_TR_Bucs_Texans_0027
Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette carries his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana with him always. The number on his jersey is the most tangible proof. Number seven on the Bucs' roster, Fournette is from the Seventh Ward, proving his love for the city runs deep – deeper than any flood waters the city has been submerged under recently.

After Hurricane Ida hit the southeastern coast of Louisiana last week as a Category Four storm, Fournette wasted no time doing what he could to lift his city back up. He donated $100,000 to relief efforts this past Tuesday and encouraged others via social media to aid local New Orleans charity organizations how they could, including donations of basic necessities.

Fournette's ability to help this time around is a direct contrast to his experience with the last major hurricane to hit his hometown – where he was left living on a bridge immediately after Hurricane Katrina decimated his home and neighborhood.

"We had to start all over," Fournette said. "We had to get a new house and things like that. We stayed in Corpus Christi, Texas after leaving New Orleans. That's where we went to, I think it's called like Taft, something like that. So, we went there and kind of had to restart then move back home."

Just 10 years old at the time, Fournette talked about having to loot local pharmacies to get food and medical supplies for his grandparents and seeing dead bodies floating in the water before they were sent to Corpus Christi. He spent months there, attending a local middle school, before his family returned to New Orleans to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

For Ida, Fournette was able to get his family to safety here in Tampa – another thing he's grateful for this time around.

"Everybody's here," Fournette said of his family. "Before the storm, they left. They evacuated. So, everything's going fine right now."

Still, not all were as lucky as the storm knocked out power for over 1 million customers in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. Flooding is still a major issue, now extending even into the northeast as the storm continues to dump a record amount of rain in its path. Fournette is now enlisting the help of his teammates to ensure those in need now don't go through the same experience he had a decade and a half ago.

"I want to use my platform to help out my city and everyone that is around Louisiana," he said Thursday. "Unfortunately, we didn't get that. I donated $100,000 out of my own money just to help people out in New Orleans and all over Louisiana, whoever is going through something or whoever needed something. Tomorrow, I'm having a meeting with the team and to see who wants to give something to the funding to help out. That's the big thing. Hopefully, it's successful to help out those who are in need."

Related Content

news

Buccaneers Players You Want on Your Fantasy Roster

A high-powered offense, a takeaway and pressure-happy defense… there looks to be quite a few Buccaneers you'll want on your fantasy rosters this year. 
news

Fans Will Make Ring of Honor Induction Special for Monte Kiffin

The long-time Bucs' defensive coordinator will be the first assistant coach to enter the Ring of Honor inside what should be a packed Raymond James Stadium, making it that much more special.
news

Give Me Five: Awards Bucs Could Win in 2021

Could Tristan Wirfs be an All-Pro in just his second season? Could Jason Licht get some recognition for building AND maintaining such a talented core of players? Carmen Vitali answers these questions and more
news

Give Me Five: Biggest Improvements from 2020

The Bucs' roster may be largely intact from last season but Scott Smith takes you through some ways the team got better this offseason
news

Give Me Five: Bucs Who Will Produce More in 2021

From O.J. Howard to Antoine Winfield, Jr., Carmen Vitali responds to Scott Smith's prompt with the players she expects to experience a rise in statistical production this season
news

Give Me Five: The Biggest Challenges Facing the Bucs in 2021

Carmen Vitali asks Scott Smith what he feels will be the biggest obstacles in the Bucs' quest to repeat as champions in 2021
news

Give Me Five: Favorite Plays from the Super Bowl Season

Our 'list with a twist' week begins with Carmen Vitali calling an audible and answering Scott Smith's call for her favorite plays from just the Super Bowl, with a detailed breakdown of each one
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

The full 2021 schedule has finally been released and here are a few thoughts of note now that we know what the Bucs will be facing this year.
news

Versatility Will Be Key for First-Rounder Joe Tryon

Outside linebacker Joe Tryon was asked by Bucs coaches to focus on versatility as he heads into rookie minicamp and his first NFL offseason.
news

Once More into the Fray: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Go Back to Gillette

The two former Patriots will return to where it all started for the first time since jumping ship to Tampa Bay.
news

Bucs Will Take on AFC East in 2021

Tampa Bay will play all four teams from the AFC East this season for the first time since 2017. 
Advertising