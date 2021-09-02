Leonard Fournette Donates $100,000 to Hurricane Ida Relief

For Ida, Fournette was able to get his family to safety here in Tampa – another thing he's grateful for this time around.

"Everybody's here," Fournette said of his family. "Before the storm, they left. They evacuated. So, everything's going fine right now."

Still, not all were as lucky as the storm knocked out power for over 1 million customers in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. Flooding is still a major issue, now extending even into the northeast as the storm continues to dump a record amount of rain in its path. Fournette is now enlisting the help of his teammates to ensure those in need now don't go through the same experience he had a decade and a half ago.