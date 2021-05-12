5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

4. The Bucs will face off against seven quarterbacks age 25 or younger.

You thought you had enough of the kid vs. the GOAT conversations in Super Bowl LV? Get ready for a whole lot more this season. The Buccaneers will take on teams that have players 25 years of age or younger under center seven or eight times in 2021. Their first game could come as early as Week Four in New England, should newly drafted Mac Jones earn the starting spot over Cam Newton. From there though, they'll take on Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, Philly's Jalen Hurts, potentially Justin Fields with Chicago, New York's Daniel Jones, Buffalo's Josh Allen, Carolina's Sam Darnold and New York's Zach Wilson.

Two of those quarterbacks are rookies from this year's draft class in Fields and Wilson, while Hurts will be entering his first season as a starter. The matchups will pit experience against youth in a storyline that's as old as the pigskin itself.

5. Tampa Bay ranks 29th in strength of schedule.

Based on last season's opponent records, the Bucs have the third-easiest schedule. Opponents' combined record from 2020 is 126-145-1 for a .465 win percentage, a.k.a. below .500. That, of course, has no bearing on how the season will actually turn out. There will inevitably be some sleeper teams that do better than expected and perhaps teams that fare worse.