Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

Casey Phillips, Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith continue their Roundtable Week on the 2021 schedule, debating which NFL newcomer stands out the most on the Bucs' slate of games

May 18, 2021 at 08:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Smith_Scott_2
by Carmen Vitali & Scott Smith
wilson

We just missed a full Sunshine State round robin in the NFL this year. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Miami Dolphins and the Dolphins play the Jacksonville Jaguars but, alas, there is no scheduled Bucs-Jags game. Tampa Bay and the NFC South did draw the AFC South for the new 17th game, but the Bucs got matched up with the Indianapolis Colts while the Atlanta Falcons drew the Jaguars. So close!

The big draw for playing Jacksonville this year, of course, is seeing what they have in first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, probably the most hyped quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. The Buccaneers will have to follow that from afar, but they could potentially face fellow first-round quarterbacks Mac Jones in Week Four, Justin Fields in Week Seven and Zach Wilson in Week 17.

And, of course, there are some pretty notable non-quarterbacks making their debuts this year, and many of them are on the Bucs' schedule, such as Atlanta's Kyle Pitts, the Cowboys' Micah Parsons and the Panthers' Jaycee Horn, just to name a few. And that's our topic of discussion today!

All week, Staff Writer Carmen Vitali, Team Reporter Casey Phillips and I are kicking around in roundtable fashion one topic per day regarding the Buccaneers' recently-released 2021 schedule. On Monday, for instance, we noted our most anticipated games of the fall. Here's the full schedule for the week:

Photos of Bucs Rookie Mini-Camp Day 1

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Super Bowl Champions banner on Raymond James Stadium during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Super Bowl Champions banner on Raymond James Stadium during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 and Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 and Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 91

TAMPA, FL - May 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71, Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 and Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71, Defensive Lineman Sam Renner #77 and Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Antonio Hamilton #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 91

TAMPA, FL - MAY 14, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Monday, May 17: What is your most anticipated game on the Bucs' 2021 schedule?

Tuesday, May 18: Who is the top rookie opponent on the Bucs' schedule?

Wednesday, May 19: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's defense?

Thursday, May 20: What is the most significant challenge for Tampa Bay's offense?

Friday, May 21: What is the toughest stretch of games on this year's schedule?

As noted on Monday, we're following a rule of no duplicating of picks, so order will matter in these Roundtables and we'll rotate that order from day to day. Today, Carmen moves up to the top spot, I go second and Casey wraps it up.

So, who's the top rookie opponent on the Bucs' schedule? Use whatever criteria you like – how excited you are to see them play, how much of a challenge they will present to the Bucs, how successful they will be overall, etc.

Photos of Bucs Rookie Mini-Camp Day 2

View pictures from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Rookie Mini-Camp

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cleats during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cleats during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerback Cameron Kinley #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 and Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 and Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 and Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Cornerbacks Coach Kevin Ross of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safeties Coach Nick Rapone of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Specialist Coach Chris Boniol of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Kicker Jose Borregales #19 and Specialist Coach Chris Boniol of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Sr. Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Sr. Offensive Assistant Tom Moore of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 and Wide Receivers Coach Kevin Garver of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight Ends Coach Rick Christophel and Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Safety Augie Contressa #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61, Center Donell Stanley #73, and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61, Center Donell Stanley #73, and Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Defensive Lineman Kobe Smith #71 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 97

TAMPA, FL - May 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Cornerback Chris Wilcox #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
63 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Grant Stuard #48 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
65 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
66 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
67 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
68 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
69 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
70 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Lawrence White #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
71 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
72 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Javon Hagan #34 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
73 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 and Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
74 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Running Back Troymaine Pope #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
75 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
76 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver T.J. Simmons Jr. #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
78 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
79 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Amara Darboh #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
80 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Wide Receiver Jaelon Darden #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
81 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 and Tackle Calvin Ashley #68 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
82 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
83 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Outside Linebacker Elijah Ponder #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
84 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Linebacker Ladarius Hamilton #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
85 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Quarterback Kyle Trask #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
86 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
87 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Quarterbacks Coach Clyde Christiansen of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
88 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Running Backs Coach Todd McNair of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
89 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Defensive Line Coach Kacy Rodgers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
90 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
91 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
92 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Sadarius Hutcherson #61 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
93 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Safety Curtis Riley #39 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
94 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Center Donell Stanley #73 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
95 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
96 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Tight End Jerell Adams #82 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
97 / 97

TAMPA, FL - MAY 15, 2021 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Rookie Mini-Camp at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Carmen Vitali: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The quarterbacks intrigued me a lot – especially Justin Fields if he does indeed take over in Chicago. Mac Jones is still a question mark, too, for New England, so I decided to go with someone the Bucs will definitely have to contend with – and twice a year, at that! Pitts was this year's draft darling and he's a phenomenal talent. Though he's listed as a tight end, he acts as a true receiver and makes those kinds of circus catches that make your eyes pop out of your head. He's being added to an offense that already includes Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley with Matt Ryan at the helm. They're now under offensive guru and new head coach Arthur Smith and the possibilities seem endless as a result.

The Bucs will see Pitts for the first time at home in Week Two. They'll then wait until Week 13 to make the trip up to the peach state. Atlanta is going to be interesting to watch this year as potential competition for the NFC South. The Saints had a lot of turnover from their 2020 division-winning team and the Panthers now also have a new signal caller under center. The Bucs likely won't have a full idea of the Falcons' potential in Week Two but that Week 13 matchup could come at a time when the division picture is a bit clearer – and Pitts could be a big factor if Atlanta sees some success.

Scott Smith: Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips

I was tempted to go with Micah Parsons, but the Bucs play the Cowboys in Week One and I'm not sure Dallas will have figured out exactly how to deploy their new defensive weapon by then. On the other hand, there's not much mystery to what the Dolphins will ask Phillips to do: Get after the quarterback. Speaking of quarterbacks, I stayed away from Fields, Jones and Wilson for the same reason Carmen did: too much uncertainty about when and how well they will play.

There are actually a good number of highly-drafted pass rushers on the Bucs' 2021 schedule, including the Colts' Kwity Paye, the Saints' Payton Turner, the Bills Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham and the Giants' Azeez Ojulari. Paye is tempting because he's going to a team with stud interior linemen, which means he should see plenty of one-on-ones. I just feel like Phillips is the most gifted pass-rusher of the group and the one most likely to have a dominant rookie season.

Tampa Bay's offensive line had a great season in 2020 – it's almost impossible to win a Super Bowl without a strong group of blockers – and I think they'll be even better in 2021. Still, every team has ups and downs during the season in its pass protection, and we all know what magic can be wrought when Tom Brady is consistently given time to stand in the pocket. If I were an opposing defense, getting Brady off his spot would be my number-one goal. The Dolphins have a better chance to do that in Week Five.

By the way, I'm not sure if my fellow Roundtablers knew this but there's a clause in the Roundtable bylaws that says if you choose a team's first-round pick you get ALL of their first-round picks. So I get Jaylen Waddle, too. Game, set, match.

Casey Phillips: Zach Wilson QB Jets

Well Scott by that logic I'm really bummed we don't play the Jags to be able to claim both Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence. Instead I'll go with the next quarterback off the board behind Lawrence and take Zach Wilson.

Scott didn't take Parsons because of how early we face the Cowboys. I used similar logic, thinking that by Week 17 this rookie QB will have what used to be a full season under his belt. Plus the game is sandwiched between our two matchups against his predecessor Sam Darnold in Carolina so we will be surrounded by that story line for multiple weeks. And while right now, a week 17 matchup against the Jets looks like an easier draw when the Bucs will hopefully be in the thick of clinching or prepping for the playoffs, when a team gets a new QB you just never know what that will look like.

I will always be intrigued to watch rookie QBs face off against Tom Brady to see how they handle being on the same field as the GOAT, much less when he is trying to clinch a playoff spot or divisional championship. Add in JPP and Shaq getting after a rookie QB and that's a matchup I'm tuning in for.

Related Content

news

2021 Schedule Roundtable: Most Anticipated Game

We're doing a week of roundtable discussions on the Buccaneers' hotly-anticipated 2021 schedule, beginning with that very topic: What is your most anticipated game of the 17 now nailed down with dates and times
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

The full 2021 schedule has finally been released and here are a few thoughts of note now that we know what the Bucs will be facing this year.
news

2021 Schedule: Champion Bucs Get Big Prime-Time Spotlight

The Buccaneers are scheduled for five nationally-televised prime-time games during their Super Bowl LV title defense season, including three in the first six weeks highlighted by a Sunday night contest at New England
news

Once More into the Fray: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Go Back to Gillette

The two former Patriots will return to where it all started for the first time since jumping ship to Tampa Bay.
news

Bucs' 2021 Schedule: Pros, Cons and Question Marks

Tampa Bay's 2021 regular-season schedule features five prime-time games, which offer some different challenges and opportunities
news

Bucs Will Take on AFC East in 2021

Tampa Bay will play all four teams from the AFC East this season for the first time since 2017. 
news

Bucs' Three-Game Preseason is an All-AFC Slate

Though dates and times have not been assigned yet, the Buccaneers know they will be facing the Bengals, Titans and Texans in the newly-shortened preseason this August
news

Buccaneers to Host Cowboys in NFL's 2021 Kickoff Game

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will visit Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9 for the NFL's annual Thursday night Kickoff Game on NBC, giving the Bucs the spotlight and a marquee matchup to begin their Super Bowl LV title defense
news

Who Will Kick If Off with the Bucs in 2021? Potential Week One Foes

Assuming the Buccaneers get the usual opening week Kickoff Game as the reigning Super Bowl champs, there are a couple particularly appealing matchups to start the 2021 NFL season
news

Bucs Add Game at Indy as 17-Game Season Arrives

The NFL has officially expanded the regular season to 17 games, starting in 2021, and that means an additional road contest against the Colts for the defending-champion Buccaneers
Advertising