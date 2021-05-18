2021 Schedule Roundtable: Top Rookie Opponent

Carmen Vitali: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

The quarterbacks intrigued me a lot – especially Justin Fields if he does indeed take over in Chicago. Mac Jones is still a question mark, too, for New England, so I decided to go with someone the Bucs will definitely have to contend with – and twice a year, at that! Pitts was this year's draft darling and he's a phenomenal talent. Though he's listed as a tight end, he acts as a true receiver and makes those kinds of circus catches that make your eyes pop out of your head. He's being added to an offense that already includes Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley with Matt Ryan at the helm. They're now under offensive guru and new head coach Arthur Smith and the possibilities seem endless as a result.

The Bucs will see Pitts for the first time at home in Week Two. They'll then wait until Week 13 to make the trip up to the peach state. Atlanta is going to be interesting to watch this year as potential competition for the NFC South. The Saints had a lot of turnover from their 2020 division-winning team and the Panthers now also have a new signal caller under center. The Bucs likely won't have a full idea of the Falcons' potential in Week Two but that Week 13 matchup could come at a time when the division picture is a bit clearer – and Pitts could be a big factor if Atlanta sees some success.

Scott Smith: Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips

I was tempted to go with Micah Parsons, but the Bucs play the Cowboys in Week One and I'm not sure Dallas will have figured out exactly how to deploy their new defensive weapon by then. On the other hand, there's not much mystery to what the Dolphins will ask Phillips to do: Get after the quarterback. Speaking of quarterbacks, I stayed away from Fields, Jones and Wilson for the same reason Carmen did: too much uncertainty about when and how well they will play.

There are actually a good number of highly-drafted pass rushers on the Bucs' 2021 schedule, including the Colts' Kwity Paye, the Saints' Payton Turner, the Bills Gregory Rousseau and Carlos Basham and the Giants' Azeez Ojulari. Paye is tempting because he's going to a team with stud interior linemen, which means he should see plenty of one-on-ones. I just feel like Phillips is the most gifted pass-rusher of the group and the one most likely to have a dominant rookie season.

Tampa Bay's offensive line had a great season in 2020 – it's almost impossible to win a Super Bowl without a strong group of blockers – and I think they'll be even better in 2021. Still, every team has ups and downs during the season in its pass protection, and we all know what magic can be wrought when Tom Brady is consistently given time to stand in the pocket. If I were an opposing defense, getting Brady off his spot would be my number-one goal. The Dolphins have a better chance to do that in Week Five.

By the way, I'm not sure if my fellow Roundtablers knew this but there's a clause in the Roundtable bylaws that says if you choose a team's first-round pick you get ALL of their first-round picks. So I get Jaylen Waddle, too. Game, set, match.

Casey Phillips: Zach Wilson QB Jets

Well Scott by that logic I'm really bummed we don't play the Jags to be able to claim both Travis Etienne and Trevor Lawrence. Instead I'll go with the next quarterback off the board behind Lawrence and take Zach Wilson.

Scott didn't take Parsons because of how early we face the Cowboys. I used similar logic, thinking that by Week 17 this rookie QB will have what used to be a full season under his belt. Plus the game is sandwiched between our two matchups against his predecessor Sam Darnold in Carolina so we will be surrounded by that story line for multiple weeks. And while right now, a week 17 matchup against the Jets looks like an easier draw when the Bucs will hopefully be in the thick of clinching or prepping for the playoffs, when a team gets a new QB you just never know what that will look like.