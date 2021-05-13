Once More into the Fray: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Go Back to Gillette

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off an 11-5 regular season record that propelled them into their first postseason appearance since 2007. From there, the team faced off against four consecutive division winners, taking down elite quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and ultimately Patrick Mahomes. They emerged victorious with the Lombardi trophy, and before Brady's infamous toss of good old Vinny, came two tosses to another familiar face for New England fans: ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿.

The Brady-Gronkowski connection was alive and well in Super Bowl LV, with the pair putting 12 points on the board, and two Gronk-spikes into the ground. Come Week Four of this year, Gronkowski will trot out onto the opposing sideline just like Brady and it's anyone's guess what the reaction, especially should he decide to spike the ball inside Gillette yet again, will be.

You'd have to go back a bit further for Gronk's last spike in New England, though. He spent a year out of football in 2019, in a quasi-retirement that let his body heal after nine years of taking a beating season after season. He finished a full 16-game regular season with the Bucs in 2020 for the first time since 2012, which was his second year in the league. He then added four more games and his fourth Super Bowl championship, to boot.

So, as luck (or rather, scheduling rotation) would have it, Tampa Bay is playing the entirety of the AFC East in 2021. And now, there is a direct comparison. One team will win while another loses; both cannot be true. There is no, "I just hope everyone has fun." There is no diplomacy. It's head to head.