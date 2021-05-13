Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Once More into the Fray: Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski Go Back to Gillette

The two former Patriots will return to where it all started for the first time since jumping ship to Tampa Bay.

May 12, 2021 at 08:10 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

210207_TR_Chiefs_Bucs_0019 (1)

"Once more into the fray…"

If that sounds like a melodramatic way to begin the discussion of quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿'s return to New England, that's because it is. It's the beginning of a poem from The Grey, a film starring Liam Neeson. It was also Brady's caption for a Super Bowl hype video posted to social media before Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs but here it is having relevance again. The poem continues:

"…Into the last good fight I'll ever know."

Brady, over the course of his 21-year NFL career, has beaten every team in the league …except one: his former New England Patriots. And for the first time since becoming a Buccaneer, he will have the chance to complete the set of 32 in Week Four when the Bucs visit the Patriots for Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m. ET. The last good fight.

"To live and die on this day."

Will there be cheers? Will there be boos? What will be the reaction of fans as Brady dons the colors of the opposition when taking the field at Gillette Stadium? Fans that Brady brought countless wins and six championships to, who have showed an overwhelming support for their former quarterback, even as he won a Super Bowl with another team.

YOU MAY LIKE:

View the Roster

Get the App

Subscribe on YouTube

Brady is cemented in every major statistical category for quarterbacks in league annals. Among quarterback careers with one team, his 20 seasons, 14 Pro Bowl appearances, 219 quarterback wins, 74,571 passing yards, 541 passing touchdowns 30 playoff wins, six Super Bowl wins and four Super Bowl MVPs with New England rank first. Brady's 115 wins with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium (including playoffs) are an NFL record for most wins by a quarterback in one stadium. He becomes the fourth quarterback in NFL history to amass over 100 wins with one franchise and then face them later in his career, according to NFL Research. Should he come out of the game victorious, he will join just Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees as the only quarterbacks to beat all 32 NFL clubs.

The two teams in separate conferences of course didn't meet in the 2020 season, denying Brady the chance to complete his game of Around the League in his first year away from New England. But that didn't stop the masses from directly comparing them; one under the control of long-time head coach Bill Belichick, the other under Brady as their captain. The Bucs' Super Bowl success is a direct contrast to how the Patriots did in 2020, in fact. New England suffered their first losing season since 2000, which is the year before Brady took the reins under center.

Photos of the Bucs' 2021 Opponents

View pictures of the Buccaneers' 2021 Home and Away Opponents!

Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys
1 / 18

Week 1 - Dallas Cowboys

Michael Ainsworth
Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons
2 / 18

Week 2 - Atlanta Falcons

Mike Carlson/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 3 - Los Angeles Rams
3 / 18

Week 3 - Los Angeles Rams

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 4 - New England Patriots
4 / 18

Week 4 - New England Patriots

Matt May/© 2017 Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 5 - Miami Dolphins
5 / 18

Week 5 - Miami Dolphins

Doug Murray/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 6 - Philadelphia Eagles
6 / 18

Week 6 - Philadelphia Eagles

Derik Hamilton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 7 - Chicago Bears
7 / 18

Week 7 - Chicago Bears

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 8 - New Orleans Saints
8 / 18

Week 8 - New Orleans Saints

Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9 - Bye
9 / 18

Week 9 - Bye

Week 10 - Washington Football Team
10 / 18

Week 10 - Washington Football Team

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020
Week 11 - New York Giants
11 / 18

Week 11 - New York Giants

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 12 - Indianapolis Colts
12 / 18

Week 12 - Indianapolis Colts

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Week 13 - Atlanta Falcons
13 / 18

Week 13 - Atlanta Falcons

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 14 - Buffalo Bills
14 / 18

Week 14 - Buffalo Bills

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 15 - New Orleans Saints
15 / 18

Week 15 - New Orleans Saints

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 16 - Carolina Panthers
16 / 18

Week 16 - Carolina Panthers

Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 17 - New York Jets
17 / 18

Week 17 - New York Jets

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Week 18 - Carolina Panthers
18 / 18

Week 18 - Carolina Panthers

Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Brady and the Buccaneers are coming off an 11-5 regular season record that propelled them into their first postseason appearance since 2007. From there, the team faced off against four consecutive division winners, taking down elite quarterbacks like Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers and ultimately Patrick Mahomes. They emerged victorious with the Lombardi trophy, and before Brady's infamous toss of good old Vinny, came two tosses to another familiar face for New England fans: ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿.

The Brady-Gronkowski connection was alive and well in Super Bowl LV, with the pair putting 12 points on the board, and two Gronk-spikes into the ground. Come Week Four of this year, Gronkowski will trot out onto the opposing sideline just like Brady and it's anyone's guess what the reaction, especially should he decide to spike the ball inside Gillette yet again, will be.

You'd have to go back a bit further for Gronk's last spike in New England, though. He spent a year out of football in 2019, in a quasi-retirement that let his body heal after nine years of taking a beating season after season. He finished a full 16-game regular season with the Bucs in 2020 for the first time since 2012, which was his second year in the league. He then added four more games and his fourth Super Bowl championship, to boot.

So, as luck (or rather, scheduling rotation) would have it, Tampa Bay is playing the entirety of the AFC East in 2021. And now, there is a direct comparison. One team will win while another loses; both cannot be true. There is no, "I just hope everyone has fun." There is no diplomacy. It's head to head.

It's the single biggest storyline around the league as we all enter the 2021 season. And once more, Tom Brady (and Rob Gronkowski) will go into the fray.

Season Passes are available now. We have an extremely limited number of seats, so please click here to request more information, and a Buccaneers representative will call you promptly.

Related Content

news

2021 Schedule: Champion Bucs Get Big Prime-Time Spotlight

The Buccaneers are scheduled for five nationally-televised prime-time games during their Super Bowl LV title defense season, including three in the first six weeks highlighted by a Sunday night contest at New England
news

Bucs' 2021 Schedule: Pros, Cons and Question Marks

Tampa Bay's 2021 regular-season schedule features five prime-time games, which offer some different challenges and opportunities
news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2021 Schedule

The full 2021 schedule has finally been released and here are a few thoughts of note now that we know what the Bucs will be facing this year.
news

Bucs Will Take on AFC East in 2021

Tampa Bay will play all four teams from the AFC East this season for the first time since 2017. 
news

Bucs' Three-Game Preseason is an All-AFC Slate

Though dates and times have not been assigned yet, the Buccaneers know they will be facing the Bengals, Titans and Texans in the newly-shortened preseason this August
news

Buccaneers to Host Cowboys in NFL's 2021 Kickoff Game

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will visit Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9 for the NFL's annual Thursday night Kickoff Game on NBC, giving the Bucs the spotlight and a marquee matchup to begin their Super Bowl LV title defense
news

Who Will Kick If Off with the Bucs in 2021? Potential Week One Foes

Assuming the Buccaneers get the usual opening week Kickoff Game as the reigning Super Bowl champs, there are a couple particularly appealing matchups to start the 2021 NFL season
news

Bucs Add Game at Indy as 17-Game Season Arrives

The NFL has officially expanded the regular season to 17 games, starting in 2021, and that means an additional road contest against the Colts for the defending-champion Buccaneers
Advertising