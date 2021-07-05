Give Me Five: Favorite Plays from the Super Bowl Season

1. Antoine Winfield Jr. throwing up the deuces.

With a defensive performance like that one that never allowed the potent Kansas City offense to score a single touchdown, you knew my favorite play had to be a defensive one. Unlike the others on this list, it won't catch your eye on the stat sheet. It wasn't a score, it wasn't an interception, it wasn't a sack.

But it was by far and away the play of the game and you can go debate a wall if you disagree.

What people don't really remember from this play is that defensive tackle Steve McLendon had chased Mahomes all over the backfield at the Bucs' 40-yard line, quickly forcing the Chiefs' signal caller to make a decision as he was about to be ran out of bounds. Mahomes being Mahomes and still trying to play super hero with four minutes left and a 22-point deficit to overcome, launches the ball toward the end zone where, to his credit, wide receiver Tyreek Hill had come back and was waiting.

The problem was, so was Winfield Jr.

In fact, AWJ almost had an interception, getting to the ball at the same time as Hill, but instead got the pass breakup. What he did next had me breaking the no-cheering-in-the-press-box rule as I looked on. Back in Week 12, Hill had caught a touchdown in front of Winfield in the lopsided first quarter that shall not be named. He proceeded to give Winfield the peace sign as he trotted into the end zone. Well, Winfield didn't forget. So when he denied Hill the touchdown this time, he then put up the peace sign in Hill's face.

I know it was a penalty but the place absolutely erupted. I looked at my coworker sitting next to me like, "Did he just do what I think he did?" It was all anyone talked about in the days that followed, with everyone agreeing that if Hill never got a penalty for his shenanigans, Winfield didn't deserve one, either.

Plus, Winfield turned it into a positive when he matched the fine amount he incurred and then donated it to the Bucs Youth Leadership Program to help give Young Middle Magnet School a new school store where students can hang out and be rewarded for academic achievements. After all that, how could it not be my favorite play?

Scott's Thoughts: Well, I think we got a bit of crossed signals here but I don't mind because it worked out for the best. In fact, in retrospect it probably would have been too difficult to pick just five plays from an entire 20-game season, given that it was righteously hard to narrow it down to five for just the Super Bowl. So you, the reader, might have been scratching your head a bit as you went down the list, but all's well that ends well.

I think the best part of the second Gronkowski touchdown, which is well described here, was the aforementioned cut back to the inside and how quickly Brady realized where he needed to put the ball. Gronkowski had quickly reversed direction on his defender but still only had 1.0 yards of separation from him when the ball was thrown, according to Next Gen Stats. By the time the ball arrived, Gronkowski had 3.8 yards of separation on the defender, making for an easy catch. Brady could see how open his tight end was about to be as soon as he cut back.

Overall it's a great list for anybody who felt like reliving Super Bowl LV for a few minutes. Well done.