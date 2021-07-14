Fans Will Make Ring of Honor Induction Special for Monte Kiffin

It would have been evident back in Kiffin's years in Tampa, too, which spanned from 1996-2008. Kiffin is the Bucs' longest tenured coach in team history, working under two separate head coaches while he conceptualized a defense that would spread like wildfire throughout the league and long outlast even his lengthy coaching career:

The Tampa 2.

Working alongside then Head Coach Tony Dungy, the pair implemented the now infamous Tampa 2 defense, which is largely credited with earning the Bucs their Super Bowl XXXVII victory. In Kiffin's first season, he took the Bucs from the 27th ranked defense in 1995 to 11th following the 1996 season. Of course, having first-round picks like Derrick Brooks and Warren Sapp in their second year surely helped, too.

During Kiffin's 13 years with the franchise, Tampa Bay's defense ranked in the top 10 in all but two of those seasons in yards allowed and in points allowed all but once. They were the NFL's best defense twice, including 2002, when Kiffin coached the likes of Brooks, Sapp, Rondé Barber, John Lynch, Shelton Quarles and others. He was recognized for his efforts that season, being named Assistant Coach of the Year by both Football Digest and the Pro Football Writers Association after his unit became the first since the 1985 Chicago Bears to lead the league in points allowed (196), yards allowed per game (252.8) and interceptions (31), including an inconceivable five interceptions in the Super Bowl alone.

Under Kiffin, eight different Buccaneer players made a combined 36 Pro Bowls, while six players earned All-Pro honors. Both Brooks and Sapp also earned Defensive Player of the Year awards while playing for Kiffin.

"I think that's the whole thing with coaching is just be real," Kiffin said Wednesday. "It's about the players; being a great teacher. Don't just [say] how do you get your [rear] in gear, show them how to do it."

And with members of the press and former players like Quarles, Booger McFarland, Mike Alstott and Jimmie Giles looking on in the auditorium of AdventHealth Training Center looking on, Kiffin stuck to his coaching philosophy.

"Now let me tell you something," said Kiffin. "It doesn't take talent to play hard, okay. It's right here in the heart. Play together as a team. Play hard, play fast […] If you can't play as a team, you don't belong with this defense. That's just my philosophy and it will never change."