Buccaneers Players You Want on Your Fantasy Roster

That brings me to my top players to go after in your fantasy leagues this year. I'll even get to a few bonus suggestions if you're in an IDP league (go you!) and some sleeper picks. But none at the top of the following list should be a surprise.

Quarterback Tom Brady

This is a no brainer. The quarterback position is your most lucrative in fantasy and if you think at 44 years old, Brady has taken a step back, you inexplicably somehow don't know Brady. In his first year with the Bucs, Brady put up 337.92 fantasy points, the 10th-most of any player, according to NFL Fantasy. It was thanks to the fifth-most yards of his 21-year career with 4,633, while scoring the second-most touchdowns with 40 – and that's before he even had a full grasp of the offense. We could potentially see 2007 Brady levels now that he has it all figured out. That should catapult him from top 10 to top 5 in 2021.

So just as it's been since you likely started playing fantasy football, put Brady at the top of your fantasy wish list.

WR Mike Evans

How aggressively you go after Evans will probably depend on what kind of league you're in. Though Evans is now the first player in NFL history to begin his career with seven-straight 1,000-yard seasons, he just barely crossed the threshold last year, ultimately finishing with 1,006. It took until the last game of the season, after going on a two-game tear against Atlanta and Detroit where Evans had 16 catches for 291 yards, for Evans to get to the four-digit mark. He had 70 receptions on the year, which puts him outside the top 25 for receivers. But if you're in a standard non-PPR league, run don't walk to get Evans. He had a career-high 13 single-season touchdowns, which was the fourth-most of any receiver last year. The production is there when it comes to actual points on the board. That's good news for the Bucs and your standard league. But if you're in a PPR league, Evans may not be your first target – even on the Bucs.

WR Chris Godwin & WR Antonio Brown

That's a good segue into these next two players. Godwin was on pace to be the Bucs' leading receiver for the second-straight year in 2020 before injury held him out of four games. He managed to rack up 840 yards on 65 receptions with seven touchdowns, anyway. Had he played a full season, those numbers would have inflated to 1,120 yards on 87 catches and nine touchdowns. That sounds much more conducive to a PPR league considering those 87 catches would have put him up there with the Chiefs' Tyreek Hill in the top 15 for wide receiver, according to 2020 NFL Fantasy data.

Similarly, Antonio Brown didn't play a full season for the Bucs last year, appearing in eight games and starting only four. Coming in halfway through the season to a brand-new team requires some adjustment but Brown now seems to be on the other side of that for the Bucs. Arians went so far as to say Brown looks like the AB from four-five years ago. Well, four years ago would put us at the Brown of 2017, in which he led the league with 1,533 yards on 101 receptions with nine touchdowns while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. That would have put him top five in receptions and top two in yards in 2020.

Now, of course, there's no guarantee that will happen again in 2021, no matter how fast he did look in camp. But Brady's trust in him provides another argument for why we could see closer to those 2017 numbers than we will his actual numbers of 2020. In the biggest game of the year, Super Bowl LV, Brady targeted Brown six times, with Brown making five catches, including one in the end zone. That is likely a foreshadowing of what's to come for the quarterback-receiver duo and why you may want to get in on the 'business' at the ground level.

The Bucs Defense