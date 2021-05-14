Versatility Will Be Key for First-Rounder Joe Tryon

That versatility and knowledge is kind of the name of the game for Bucs' outside linebackers. You see both Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett in various positions with various responsibilities all along the front. Heck, JPP even had two interceptions in 2020 while dropping into coverage.

Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles is famous for creating confusion and the front isn't exempt from that goal. It's why you see Barrett and Pierre-Paul lining up on the interior while defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Vita Vea flank them on either side. Or why even when one of the outside linebackers lines up in a traditional wide alignment, they'll end up crossing the opposing offensive lineman's face to attack inside. If Tryon is going to maintain those inside rushing moves he learned at Washington and take a step forward anywhere, it's likely going to be while learning from those two.

"They're really respectable dudes in the league and at the top of the top of the league in their positions," said Tryon of Pierre-Paul and Barrett. "I'm definitely familiar with them. It's going to be a blessing to be in the same room with them, learn from them, play with them and get after the quarterback with them."

And while he may have those two notorious pass rushers ahead of him, Tryon isn't letting that affect his mindset coming into this team. He's up for helping however he can and being patient until he gets into the rotation, but his preparation won't reflect that of a rotational role.

"At the same time, I'm still preparing like I'm the other starter," said Tryon. "You never know when your number is going to be called."