Bucs Add P Matt Wile to Practice Squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-year punter Matt Wile to their practice squad. Wile takes the open spot created on that 16-man unit when wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers had briefly carried a second punter on the practice squad after all of their specialists were briefly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15. However, that punter, Dustin Colquitt was subsequently signed off Tampa Bay's practice squad to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster.

Wile has played one full NFL season, serving as the Minnesota Vikings punter in 2018. He punted 72 times in that campaign and recording a 45.2 gross average and a 41.5 net average. Wile also dropped 27 punts inside the 20 in 2018 against just two touchbacks.