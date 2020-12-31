Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add P Matt Wile to Practice Squad

The Bucs signed second-year punter Matt Wile, who most recently kicked in two games for Atlanta last season, to their practice squad on Thursday

Dec 31, 2020 at 11:04 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

punter
Minnesota Vikings punter Matt Wile (6) punts against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (Rick Osentoski via AP Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed second-year punter Matt Wile to their practice squad. Wile takes the open spot created on that 16-man unit when wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was promoted to the active roster on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers had briefly carried a second punter on the practice squad after all of their specialists were briefly placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 15. However, that punter, Dustin Colquitt was subsequently signed off Tampa Bay's practice squad to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster.

Wile has played one full NFL season, serving as the Minnesota Vikings punter in 2018. He punted 72 times in that campaign and recording a 45.2 gross average and a 41.5 net average. Wile also dropped 27 punts inside the 20 in 2018 against just two touchbacks.

Wile first entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Carolina Panthers in 2015. He saw his first regular-season action in 2016, playing one game for Atlanta and three for Arizona. He most recently saw action in two contests with the Falcons last season. Overall, he has punted 90 times for 4,098 yards, with a gross average of 45.5, a net of 41.5, 32 punts inside the 20 and two touchbacks. Wile has also kicked off 18 times with 14 touchbacks.

Related Content

news

Mickens Returns to Roster, Barner to Injured Reserve

The Buccaneers will be going back to their original kick returner as they have placed Kenjon Barner on injured reserved and promoted Jaydon Mickens back to the active roster from the practice squad
news

Ronald Jones Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers could have their leading rusher back in action on Sunday, though he now must show that he can play through his fractured finger
news

Bucs Add Ted Larsen to Practice Squad Protected List

Tampa Bay is using all four of its practice squad protection options this week, with veteran guard Ted Larsen joining that list for the first time
news

Bucs Sign QB Drew Stanton to Practice Squad

After QB Josh Rosen signed with the 49ers, the Buccaneers reached out to former Cardinal Drew Stanton, who has extensive experience in Bruce Arians' offense
news

Bucs Elevate CB Herb Miller for Saturday's Game

With Carlton Davis considered doubtful to play Saturday, the Buccaneers have elevated cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad, making him eligible to suit up against the Lions
news

Bucs Waive/Injured S Justin Evans

The Bucs have parted ways with S Justin Evans, a 2017 second-round pick who hasn't played since 2018 due to lingering foot issues…Tampa Bay also brought WR Josh Pearson back to the practice squad after Josh Rosen signed with the 49ers
news

Donovan Smith Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Buccaneers will get their iron-man left tackle back on the field this week as he was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday
news

Joseph, Mickens, Miller and Molchon All Protected on Practice Squad Again

The Buccaneers will use all four of their practice squad protection options in Week 16, and it's the same list as Week 15: K Greg Joseph, WR Jaydon Mickens, CB Herb Miller and G John Molchon
news

Bucs Release Two Receivers from Practice Squad, Keep Punter and Snapper

The Buccaneers released WRs Cyril Grayson and Josh Pearson from the practice squad Monday, indirectly creating space to keep punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn
news

Bucs Elevate Two from Practice Squad, Sign Punter and Long-Snapper

On Friday, the Bucs elevated kicker Greg Joseph and guard Ted Larsen from the practice squad for Sunday's game in Atlanta and then signed punter Dustin Colquitt and long-snapper Garrison Sanborn to the practice squad
news

Donovan Smith Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

T Donovan Smith has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close proximity to a family member who has tested positive, as he explained in a statement…Smith will not play on Sunday in Atlanta

Advertising