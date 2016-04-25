Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign RB Storm Johnson

The Bucs have added former Jaguars running back Storm Johnson, a former seventh-round draft pick who starred at the University of Central Florida.

Apr 25, 2016 at 09:02 AM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

With the 2016 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart is about to get an infusion of young talent. In the meantime, the team has added one more veteran player in time to take part in this week's three-day voluntary veteran mini-camp.

On Monday, the Buccaneers announced that they had signed second-year running back Storm Johnson, previously of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars picked Johnson, a former University of Central Florida standout, in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He saw action in six games as a rookie, starting one, and logged 29 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson (6-0, 216) went back to training camp with Jacksonville last summer but was waived before the regular season.

Johnson began his collegiate career at Miami before transferring to UCF, where he had a breakout season as a junior in 2013, running 213 times for 1,139 yards (5.3 avg.) and 14 touchdowns. Johnson also caught 30 passes for 260 yards and three more scores in that campaign, earning first-team all-conference honors.

The Buccaneers are allowed to hold an extra voluntary mini-camp for veterans because they have a new head coach in 2016. Dirk Koetter and his staff will get an opportunity to evaluate the roster one additional time before the start of the draft on Thursday evening.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

