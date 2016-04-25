Bucs Sign RB Storm Johnson

With the 2016 NFL Draft set to begin on Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' depth chart is about to get an infusion of young talent. In the meantime, the team has added one more veteran player in time to take part in this week's three-day voluntary veteran mini-camp.

On Monday, the Buccaneers announced that they had signed second-year running back Storm Johnson, previously of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jaguars picked Johnson, a former University of Central Florida standout, in the seventh round of the 2014 draft. He saw action in six games as a rookie, starting one, and logged 29 carries for 86 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson (6-0, 216) went back to training camp with Jacksonville last summer but was waived before the regular season.