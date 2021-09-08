Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add K Jose Borregales to Practice Squad

The Buccaneers have signed rookie kicker Jose Borregales to their practice squad, filling the last spot on that 16-man squad

Sep 08, 2021 at 11:35 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed rookie kicker Jose Borregales to their practice squad on Wednesday, filling the last spot on that 16-man unit. Borregales had been waived on Monday when the team activated defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Borregales made the Buccaneers' 53-man roster last week at a time when incumbent kicker Ryan Succop was on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Succop was activated from that list last Tuesday and is ready to build on an extremely good 2020 season in which he made 37 of 40 field goal attempts, including the postseason.

Borregales signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in May. He played in all three preseason games and made one of two field goal tries and one of two extra point attempts. Both of his misses were blocked kicks in the preseason finale at Houston.

