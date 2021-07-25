Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

Immediately prior to the Buccaneers opening training camp practice, they signed free agent defensive back Chris Cooper, who most recently spent time this past offseason on Denver's practice squad. Prior to the Broncos, Cooper spent time on the practice squads of the Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

He was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts out of Stony Brook University in 2018. The 5-foot-10 safety started all 11 games of the 2016 season, collecting at least five tackles in nine of them. Cooper registered 52 total tackles, 26 of them solo, while recording 2.5 tackles for loss.