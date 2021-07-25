Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Buccaneers Sign Safety Chris Cooper, Roster Now Stands at 90

The Bucs filled their last roster spot right before the first practice of 2021 training camp on Sunday morning, adding to their defensive depth.

Jul 25, 2021 at 09:00 AM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

Helmet 16x9

Immediately prior to the Buccaneers opening training camp practice, they signed free agent defensive back Chris Cooper, who most recently spent time this past offseason on Denver's practice squad. Prior to the Broncos, Cooper spent time on the practice squads of the Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals.

He was originally signed by the Indianapolis Colts out of Stony Brook University in 2018. The 5-foot-10 safety started all 11 games of the 2016 season, collecting at least five tackles in nine of them. Cooper registered 52 total tackles, 26 of them solo, while recording 2.5 tackles for loss.

The Buccaneers roster now stands at the maximum-allotted 90 players as the team starts training camp practice.

Related Content

news

Bucs Sign TE De'Quan Hampton, Place Two More on PUP List

A day before the start of training camp, the Buccaneers have added first-year TE De'Quan Hampton and placed TE Cameron Brate and WR Justin Watson on the active/PUP list
news

Jordan Whitehead Placed on COVID List

Fourth-year safety and 2020 starter Jordan Whitehead will not be available for the start of training camp on Sunday after landing on the Bucs' reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday
news

Bucs Put Two On PUP List, Waive S Curtis Riley

The Buccaneers made a trio of pre-camp roster moves on Thursday, waiving/injured veteran S Curtis Riley and placing WR John Franklin and rookie CB Chris Wilcox on the active/PUP list
news

Bucs Sign Robert Hainsey, Finish Rookie Deals

The Buccaneers now have their entire 2021 draft class under contract and all rostered players signed before the start of training camp on July 25
news

Bucs Sign First-Round Pick Joe Tryon

First-round pick OLB Joe Tryon signed his first NFL deal on Tuesday, leaving the Buccaneers with just one remaining unsigned rookie//
news

Kyle Trask Inks Rookie Deal

QB Kyle Trask, Tampa Bay's second-round pick in the 2021 draft, is the fifth Bucs draftee to sign his first NFL contract
news

Antonio Brown Runs it Back with the Bucs 

WR Antonio Brown signed a new contract with the defending-champion Buccaneers on Tuesday, keeping the Tom Brady-led offense completely intact for 2021  
news

Bucs Add Former Hurricanes CB Dee Delaney

Tampa Bay has signed second-year cornerback Dee Delaney, who has previously played for Jacksonville and Washington and who finished his college career at the University of Miami 
news

Bucs Sign Four Veterans After Weekend Tryout

The Buccaneers have signed TE Jerell Adams, CB Antonio Hamilton, RB Troymaine Pope and S Curtis Riley after all four participated in the team's rookie mini-camp on tryout contracts
news

Bucs Sign Eight Undrafted Free Agents

South Carolina guard Sadarius Hutcherson and Miami kicker Jose Borregales are among the rookies the Bucs added following their seven-player haul in the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Blaine Gabbert Returns to Bucs' QB Corps

The Buccaneers have re-signed QB Blaine Gabbert, who has made 48 career starts in the NFL and was Tom Brady's primary backup during the 2020 Super Bowl season
Advertising