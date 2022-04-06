Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Bring Keanu Neal Back to Original Division and Position

The Buccaneers have signed former Falcons safety Keanu Neal, who is moving back to that position after playing linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

Apr 06, 2022 at 05:00 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Signed_KeanuNeal_16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed unrestricted free agent Keanu Neal, who will be switching teams and positions in 2022.

In both cases, Neal is returning to his roots. The former Florida Gator played five seasons for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South as a safety before signing with the Dallas Cowboys last season and temporarily converting to the linebacker position. After the season, Neal confirmed reports that he would be switching back to safety moving forward.

The Buccaneers had a close-up view as Neal's NFL career got off to a strong start with the rival Falcons. The 17th-overall pick in the 2016 draft, Neal jumped immediately into Atlanta's starting lineup and established himself as one of the league's hardest-hitting safeties. He started all 30 games he played in over his first two seasons, racking up 222 tackles in that span and making the Pro Bowl in 2017.

However, Neal lost almost all of the next two seasons to injury, first with an ACL tear in the 2018 season opener and then with an Achilles tendon rupture three games into the 2019 campaign. He rebounded to start 14 games for Atlanta in 2020, notching his third 100-tackle season and adding nine tackles for loss, one sack, three quarterback hits, one interception, two passes defensed and a fumble recovery.

Neal signed with Dallas as an unrestricted free agent a year ago, reuniting with former Atlanta Head Coach Dan Quinn, who had just taken over as the Cowboys' defensive coordinator. Neal agreed to switch to linebacker to take advantage of his tackling abilities and ended up in a rotation with Micah Parson and Leighton Vander Esch in the middle of the Cowboys' defense. He missed three games while on the COVID list but appeared in 14 contests with five starts, contributing 72 tackles, one sack, four tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

Neal is the second veteran player the Buccaneers have added to their secondary since the start of free agency, and both are versatile talents. The team also signed former Giant Logan Ryan, who has played both cornerback and safety during his nine years in the NFL. The Bucs lost starting safety Jordan Whitehead to the Jets early in free agency.

Related Content

news

Bucs Re-Sign Blaine Gabbert

Blaine Gabbert, who spent the past two seasons as Tom Brady's primary backup, has once again re-signed with the Buccaneers, who now have all four of their 2021 quarterbacks under contract

news

Bucs Sign Fred Johnson, Bolster OL Depth

The Buccaneers continued to rebuild their offensive line depth on Monday, signing former Bengals offensive lineman Fred Johnson, who made starts at both tackle spots for Cincinnati over the past two years

news

Ryan Griffin Returns for Potential Eighth Buc Season

QB Ryan Griffin, who was on the Buccaneers' active roster from 2015-20 and on the team's practice squad in 2021, re-signed with Tampa Bay for the fourth time on Thursday

news

Bucs Re-Sign Long-Snapper Zach Triner

Zach Triner, who impressively played through a painful hand injury in last season's Week One win over Dallas, re-signed with the Bucs on Monday and will enter his fourth season as the team's long-snapper

news

Josh Wells Stays with Bucs on New Deal

Josh Wells, who has served as the Buccaneers' primary swing tackle for the past three seasons, re-signed with the team for the third year in a row on Monday

news

Bucs Re-Sign Breshad Perriman

WR Breshad Perriman, who provided overtime heroics against Buffalo last year in his second stint in Tampa, has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the Buccaneers.

news

Will Gholston Signs On for 10th Season in Tampa

DL Will Gholston, a talented run-stopper and one of the Bucs' most underrated pass-rushers in recent seasons, will continue his career in his original NFL home after re-signing with the team on Thursday

news

Bucs Add Versatile S Logan Ryan to Secondary

Tampa Bay found much-needed safety depth in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who played cornerback his first seven NFL seasons, including four with Tom Brady in New England

news

Leonard Fournette Runs it Back with the Bucs

Tampa Bay's 2022 offense, which will be led once again by Tom Brady, continues to round into form as lead rusher Leonard Fournette re-signed with the Buccaneers on Wednesday.

news

Bucs and Chris Godwin Lock In Long-Term

WR Chris Godwin got the franchise tag for a second consecutive year in 2021, but this time it facilitated a new three-year deal to keep the leading receiver in the NFL's top-ranked passing attack in place

news

Bucs Acquire Patriots G Shaq Mason for Draft Pick

The Buccaneers have sent their fifth-round pick in the 2022 draft to New England in exchange for guard Shaq Mason, pending a physical...Mason has started 111 games for the Patriots over the past seven seasons

Advertising