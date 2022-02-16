Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Re-Sign Tackle Brandon Walton

First-year tackle Brandon Walton, an FAU product, will get another crack at the Buccaneers' roster in 2022 after spending all of last season on the team's practice squad

Feb 16, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Last summer, Brandon Walton only participated in half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp, but that was enough time to earn a spot on the team's practice squad. This year, Walton will have a chance to be in camp on Day One.

On Wednesday, the Buccaneers re-signed Walton, whose practice squad contract had expired at the end of the season. The 6-5, 300-pound offensive tackle had spent the entire 2021 season, including the two postseason weeks, on that 16-man unit. He originally joined the Buccaneers on a mid-August waiver claim after he was let go by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walton first entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, signed by the Buffalo Bills out of Florida Atlantic. He was waived by the Bills at the end of the preseason after training camp but signed with the Steelers practice squad in mid-September and stayed in Pittsburgh the rest of that season. He went back to camp with the Steelers in 2021.

Walton was an all-conference selection as a senior at FAU. He played in 44 games over four seasons with the Owls, seeing action at both right and left tackle.

