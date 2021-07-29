Buccaneers Sign Tackle Chidi Okeke

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were down one offensive tackle in training camp after rookie Calvin Ashley left the squad and was subsequently released on Thursday. They rectified that situation before they even had to take the field again.

On Thursday, which was the first day of rest for the players in camp, the Buccaneers signed first-year tackle Chidi Okeke, who was most recently on the Miami Dolphins' practice squad in 2019. The team will resume practicing on Friday morning, with Okeke now in the mix.

Okeke (6-5, 317) played his college ball at Tennessee State and originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Washington in 2019. He spent just one month with Washington but then went to training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs. After being waived in the cutdown to 53, Okeke signed to Miami's practice squad a week later. He stayed on that unit for the entire season and was then re-signed by the Dolphins for 2020 but was later waived in March. He did not play in the NFL last season.