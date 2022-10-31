Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs Bring Back Tyler Johnson, Ryan Smith

Former Buccaneers WR Tyler Johnson and CB Ryan Smith have been re-signed to the team's practice squad, while OLB Shaquil Barrett has officially been placed on injured reserve

Oct 31, 2022 at 01:44 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

ty

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed two players to their practice squad on Monday, and neither one will need a tour of the building.

The new additions to the Buccaneers' 16-man practice squad are wide receiver Tyler Johnson and cornerback Ryan Smith, both of whom originally entered the league as Tampa Bay draft picks. The Bucs selected Smith out of North Carolina Central in the fourth round of the 2016 draft and he spent his first five seasons in Tampa before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. Johnson came aboard as a fifth-round pick out of Minnesota in 2020 and was with the Bucs until he was waived in this year's final roster cutdown.

The Buccaneers also officially placed outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett on injured reserve on Monday. Barrett suffered a torn Achilles tendon in last Thursday's game against the Baltimore Ravens, and Head Coach Todd Bowles confirmed the next day that the injury was season-ending.

Smith (5-11, 189) played in 73 games with 17 starts over his first five seasons in Tampa and developed into one of the team's best special teams players. He tallied 19 kick-coverage tackles and was particularly adept at downing punts inside the five-yard line. On defense, Smith recorded 122 tackles, one interception, 12 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Smith signed with the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent on a one-year deal in March of 2021. He appeared in just four games with one start for Los Angeles thanks to two separate stints on injured reserve. This season, he spent a month on the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad before being waived last week.

Johnson (6-1, 206) played in 31 games with six starts for the Buccaneers over the past two seasons. He recorded 48 catches for 529 yards and two touchdowns, and added seven receptions for 76 yards in the playoffs. His postseason contributions included a spinning 15-yard catch on third-and-11 that proved critical to the Bucs' game-winning field goal drive in the Divisional Round game at New Orleans.

Johnson was waived by the Buccaneers on August 30 and claimed the following day by the Houston Texans. He appeared in two games for Houston but did not record a reception.

The Buccaneers had two open spots on the practice squad after promoting rookie safety Nolan Turner last week and placing cornerback Anthony Chesley on the practice squad/injured list.

Related Content

news

Torn Achilles Brings Premature End to Shaq Barrett's Season

The Buccaneers will be without their leading sack producer of the last four seasons for the remainder of 2022 as an Achilles tendon injury suffered on Thursday night will land OLB Shaq Barrett on injured reserve

news

Bucs Promote S Nolan Turner to Active Roster

Rookie safety Nolan Turner has been signed to the active roster off the practice squad, a move that helps address an injury-induced shortage in the Bucs' secondary

news

Don Gardner, J.J. Russell Activated from Practice Squad for Thursday Game

The Bucs are using the practice squad elevation option to shore up two spots on defense for Thursday night's game, bringing up cornerback Don Gardner and inside linebacker J.J. Russell

news

Bucs Move K.J. Britt to Injured Reserve

An ankle injury sustained on Sunday in Charlotte has forced second-year ILB K.J. Britt to injured reserve, leaving the Buccaneers thin at the position and without one of their most active special teams players

news

Josh Wells Activated from IR, Carlton Davis Downgraded to Out

The Bucs restored some depth to their O-Line on Saturday by activating T Josh Wells but also saw the secondary take a hit with CB Carlton Davis moving from questionable to out on the injury report

news

Anthony Chesley and Nolan Turner Activated For Second Week in a Row

With Logan Ryan, Carlton Davis and Sean Murphy-Bunting all sidelined by injuries the Buccaneers have temporarily added to their secondary depth for Sunday's game by elevating CB Anthony Chesley and S Nolan Turner from the practice squad

news

Josh Wells Set to Return to Practice

The Bucs have designated T Josh Wells for return from injured reserve, meaning he is likely to be activated within the next three weeks…The team also re-signed TE David Wells to the practice squad

news

Logan Ryan Moved to Injured Reserve

Veteran S Logan Ryan will miss at least four games due to the foot injury that has already kept him out of two after the Buccaneers placed him on I.R. on Tuesday

news

DBs Anthony Chesley, Nolan Turner Activated for Bucs-Steelers Game

With their secondary potentially thinned by injuries on Sunday in Pittsburgh, the Buccaneers have elevated third-year CB and rookie S Nolan Turner from the practice squad, making them eligible to play in the game

news

Bucs Add CB Quandre Mosely to Practice Squad

With depth at the position a potential concern in Week Six, the Buccaneers added a third cornerback to their practice squad Wednesday, signing rookie Quandre Mosely, a Kentucky product

news

Bucs Promote OLB Genard Avery to Active Roster

Former Eagles linebacker Genard Avery was signed off the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Tuesday and former Steelers linebacker Ulysees Gilbert took his spot on the practice squad

Advertising