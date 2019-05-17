Bucs Sign WR Bryant Mitchell, Waive Long Snapper

The Buccaneers have added another player to the wideout room, signing free agent Bryant Mitchell, previously with the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League. Mitchell had 867 yards last season on 60 receptions with three touchdowns in 11 games. The 6-2, 198-pound receiver had his best game last season against Ottawa, where he had 190 yards on 13 catches and a touchdown. It helped him to a season average of 14.6 yards per catch.