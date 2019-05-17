Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Sign WR Bryant Mitchell, Waive Long Snapper

The Buccaneers signed undrafted wide receiver Bryant Mitchell out of Northwestern State and waived long snapper Dan Godsil on Friday.

May 17, 2019 at 07:00 AM
Carmen Vitali

The Buccaneers have added another player to the wideout room, signing free agent Bryant Mitchell, previously with the Edmonton Eskimos in the Canadian Football League. Mitchell had 867 yards last season on 60 receptions with three touchdowns in 11 games. The 6-2, 198-pound receiver had his best game last season against Ottawa, where he had 190 yards on 13 catches and a touchdown. It helped him to a season average of 14.6 yards per catch.

To make room on the roster, the Bucs waived long snapper Dan Godsil. The team now has one long snapper on the roster in Zach Triner, who was signed by the team in January to a reserve/future contract.

Advertising