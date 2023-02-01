Statements from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tom Brady's Retirement

Statement from the Glazer Family on Tom Brady's Retirement

"Tom's impact on our franchise these past three years has been immense and we are appreciative of the time we had with him here in Tampa Bay. He set an exceptional standard that elevated our entire organization to new heights and created some of the most iconic moments in our history. Tom's impact will be felt within our community for many years to come and we will forever be grateful for those unforgettable memories that he provided during these final seasons of his legendary career. We wish him the best in this next chapter of life and are confident he will find similar success in his future endeavors."

Statement from Head Coach Todd Bowles

"I have always had the utmost respect for Tom Brady as a football player, as a winner and as a person. It wasn't until he joined us three years ago that I was able to truly appreciate him as a teammate. Even before I became head coach, we communicated often and had a strong relationship built on mutual respect and a desire to win. That connection only grew over this past season as we fought to get the most out of our football team. I greatly appreciate the leadership he provided and am thankful our time together."

Statement from General Manager Jason Licht