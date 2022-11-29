The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 40-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2022 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

It is that time of year again. Boxes are arriving to locker rooms around the league, ready to be unveiled. On Monday, December 5, more than 60 players, coaches and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will participate in the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, an initiative created for NFL players to reveal their passions off the field and to wear their heart on their cleats. Players choose a cause that has personally impacted their own lives and display that chosen organization or foundation on custom designed cleats. Buccaneers' players and staff will showcase a myriad of colors and personalized art supporting 40-plus different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET in Week 13.

Starting on Tuesday, Buccaneers' players will reveal the stories behind their personalized cleats, along with images of the specialized designs using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. The Buccaneers worked closely with Stadium Custom Kicks, Mache Customs, Sean Vergara and Elijah Rutland to create this year's campaign designs. 2022 marks the seventh consecutive season that NFL players are raising awareness for non-profit organizations and causes off the field, with more than 1,000 players throughout the league annually participating. My Cause My Cleats will be celebrated around the NFL leading into the holiday season during all Week 13 games.

During the Bucs' Monday night contest against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium, Head Coach Todd Bowles will wear specially designed sneakers representing Autism Speaks – an organization dedicated to bettering understanding and acceptance of people with autism, along with advancing research into causes and improving interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions – in support of his son Tyson. In addition, Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, General Manager Jason Licht, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg, Director of College Scouting Mike Biehl, Director of Pro Scouting Rob McCartney, Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, and Outside Line­­backers Coach Larry Foote, will all be donning sneakers in support of the National CMV Foundation. Spytek co-founded the National CMV Foundation with his wife, Kristen, in honor of their daughter, Evelyn Grace, who passed away from CMV in 2014. Defensive lineman Will Gholston and guard Luke Goedeke will also be wearing cleats to pay tribute to Evelyn Grace and the work of the National CMV Foundation.

Inside linebacker Lavonte David will support Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he serves as a national ambassador. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is to foster and encourage one-on-one mentoring relationships that empower youth. Through his own experience as a "Little," running back Rachaad White credits his "Big," John, for molding him into the man he is today. White will join David in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. In remembrance of his late mother Sally Waterstradt Otton, tight end Cade Otton'scleats will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation, an organization aimed at finding a cure for Parkinson's disease through funded research and to ensure the progress of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's. In support of Otton, fellow tight ­­end Cameron Brate will wear cleats honoring the foundation. Center Ryan Jensen, the team's nominee for the NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, will support T.A.P.S. (Tragedy Assistance Program for Surviors), an organization Jensen has worked with since entering the league in 2013.

For the first time in Tampa Bay, the Women's Sports Foundation will be represented on the field and in the owner's suite. Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, tackle Donovan Smith, and linebacker K.J. Britt will wear custom shoes and cleats to honor the foundation. The trio is passionate about cultivating an environment that empowers girls and women to accomplish their goals in the sports industry and in life, as well as raise their daughters to do the same. The non-profit organization advocates, educates, funds, and fuels women and girls as they advance through life.

Several Buccaneers will represent their own foundations, including receiver Mike Evans (Mike Evans Family Foundation), outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (Fifty50 Foundation), running back Gio Bernard (Bernard Family Foundation), receiver Breshad Perriman (Breshad Perriman Foundation), inside linebacker Devin White (Get Live 45 Foundation), quarterback Tom Brady (TB12 Foundation), receiver Chris Godwin (Team Godwin Foundation) and safety Logan Ryan (Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, RARF).

Here is the full list of each Buccaneer player that is participating in this year's 2022 campaign: