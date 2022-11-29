Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers to Advocate for 40-Plus Charitable Causes Through the NFL's 2022 'My Cause My Cleats' Initiative 

Buccaneers’ players, coaches and staff will wear customized cleats and shoes to support causes that hit home on Monday night 

Nov 29, 2022 at 01:04 PM
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

It is that time of year again. Boxes are arriving to locker rooms around the league, ready to be unveiled. On Monday, December 5, more than 60 players, coaches and staff from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will participate in the NFL's annual My Cause My Cleats campaign, an initiative created for NFL players to reveal their passions off the field and to wear their heart on their cleats. Players choose a cause that has personally impacted their own lives and display that chosen organization or foundation on custom designed cleats. Buccaneers' players and staff will showcase a myriad of colors and personalized art supporting 40-plus different charitable organizations when Tampa Bay hosts the New Orleans Saints for Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET in Week 13.

Starting on Tuesday, Buccaneers' players will reveal the stories behind their personalized cleats, along with images of the specialized designs using the hashtag #MyCauseMyCleats. The Buccaneers worked closely with Stadium Custom Kicks, Mache Customs, Sean Vergara and Elijah Rutland to create this year's campaign designs. 2022 marks the seventh consecutive season that NFL players are raising awareness for non-profit organizations and causes off the field, with more than 1,000 players throughout the league annually participating. My Cause My Cleats will be celebrated around the NFL leading into the holiday season during all Week 13 games.

During the Bucs' Monday night contest against the Saints at Raymond James Stadium, Head Coach Todd Bowles will wear specially designed sneakers representing Autism Speaks – an organization dedicated to bettering understanding and acceptance of people with autism, along with advancing research into causes and improving interventions for autism spectrum disorder and related conditions – in support of his son Tyson. In addition, Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer, General Manager Jason Licht, Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek, Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg, Director of College Scouting Mike Biehl, Director of Pro Scouting Rob McCartney, Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles, and Outside Line­­backers Coach Larry Foote, will all be donning sneakers in support of the National CMV Foundation. Spytek co-founded the National CMV Foundation with his wife, Kristen, in honor of their daughter, Evelyn Grace, who passed away from CMV in 2014. Defensive lineman Will Gholston and guard Luke Goedeke will also be wearing cleats to pay tribute to Evelyn Grace and the work of the National CMV Foundation.

Inside linebacker Lavonte David will support Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he serves as a national ambassador. The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay is to foster and encourage one-on-one mentoring relationships that empower youth. Through his own experience as a "Little," running back Rachaad White credits his "Big," John, for molding him into the man he is today. White will join David in support of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay. In remembrance of his late mother Sally Waterstradt Otton, tight end Cade Otton'scleats will benefit the Michael J. Fox Foundation, an organization aimed at finding a cure for Parkinson's disease through funded research and to ensure the progress of improved therapies for those living with Parkinson's. In support of Otton, fellow tight ­­end Cameron Brate will wear cleats honoring the foundation. Center Ryan Jensen, the team's nominee for the NFL Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, will support T.A.P.S. (Tragedy Assistance Program for Surviors), an organization Jensen has worked with since entering the league in 2013.

For the first time in Tampa Bay, the Women's Sports Foundation will be represented on the field and in the owner's suite. Owner Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, tackle Donovan Smith, and linebacker K.J. Britt will wear custom shoes and cleats to honor the foundation. The trio is passionate about cultivating an environment that empowers girls and women to accomplish their goals in the sports industry and in life, as well as raise their daughters to do the same. The non-profit organization advocates, educates, funds, and fuels women and girls as they advance through life.

Several Buccaneers will represent their own foundations, including receiver Mike Evans (Mike Evans Family Foundation), outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (Fifty50 Foundation), running back Gio Bernard (Bernard Family Foundation), receiver Breshad Perriman (Breshad Perriman Foundation), inside linebacker Devin White (Get Live 45 Foundation), quarterback Tom Brady (TB12 Foundation), receiver Chris Godwin (Team Godwin Foundation) and safety Logan Ryan (Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, RARF).

Here is the full list of each Buccaneer player that is participating in this year's 2022 campaign:

  • Shaquil Barrett - Fifty50 Foundation
  • Gio Bernard - Bernard Family Foundation
  • Tom Brady - TB12 Foundation and Florida Disaster Fund
  • Cameron Brate - Michael J. Fox Foundation
  • K.J. Britt - Women's Sports Foundation
  • Jake Camarda - Best Buddies
  • Anthony Chesley Jr. - Believe in U Youth Foundation
  • Lavonte David - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay
  • Carlton Davis III - Metropolitan Ministries
  • Jamel Dean - NAMI - National Alliance on Mental Illness
  • Dee Delaney - Gigi's Playhouse
  • Mike Evans - Mike Evans Family Foundation
  • Olakunle Fatukasi - Metropolitan Ministries
  • Blaine Gabbert - Army Ranger Lead The Way Fund
  • Will Gholston - National CMV Foundation
  • Ulysees Gilbert III - Moffitt Cancer Center
  • Chris Godwin - Team Godwin Foundation
  • Luke Goedeke - National CMV Foundation
  • Ryan Griffin - The C4 Foundation
  • Robert Hainsey - The C4 Foundation
  • Akiem Hicks - American Diabetes Association
  • Ryan Jensen - T.A.P.S. – Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors
  • Julio Jones - Black Girls Code and Trayvon Martin Foundation
  • Ko Kieft - ATLAS of Sioux Center
  • Patrick Laird - DonorsChoose
  • Nick Leverett - American Cancer Society
  • Scotty Miller - Special Olympics
  • John Molchon - Mark 10:14 Program
  • Carl Nassib - The Trevor Project
  • Anthony Nelson - Wounded Warrior Project
  • Pat O' Connor - Christmas Without Cancer
  • Cade Otton - Michael J. Fox Foundation
  • Breshad Perriman - Breshad Perriman Foundation
  • Kyle Rudolph - Change Starts with Me
  • Logan Ryan - RARF – Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation
  • Justine Skule - National Cervical Cancer Coalition
  • Donovan Smith - Women's Sports Foundation
  • Aaron Stinnie - The Big Man Foundation
  • Deven Thompkins - Gigi's Playhouse
  • Zach Triner - HEADstrong Foundation
  • Joe Tryon-Shoyinka - One More Child
  • Vita Vea - Moffitt Cancer Center
  • Josh Wells - Okoa Refuge
  • Devin White - Get Live 45 Foundation
  • Rachaad White - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay
  • Antoine Winfield Jr. - Heart Gallery of Tampa
  • Tristan Wirfs - Tampa Firefighters Charity Fund

PHOTOS: 2022 My Cause My Cleats Reveal

View pictures of the cleats and foundations represented by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Week 13.

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Giovani Bernard #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker K.J. Britt #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Punter Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Cornerback Anthony Chesley #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Cornerback Dee Delaney #30 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi #53 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Linebacker Ulysees Gilbert #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Linebacker Ulysees Gilbert #57 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Luke Goedeke #67 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Offensive Lineman Robert Hainsey #70 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Akiem Hicks #96 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Julio Jones #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Ko Kieft #41 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Patrick Laird #43 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Nick Leverett #60 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Scotty Miller #10 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard John Molchon #75 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Carl Nassib #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Defensive Lineman Patrick O'Connor #79 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Cade Otton #88 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Tight End Kyle Rudolph #8 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Safety Logan Ryan #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Tackle Justin Skule #77 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Wide Receiver Deven Thompkins #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Long Snapper Zach Triner #97 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Outside Linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka #9 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Offensive Tackle Josh Wells #72 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Running Back Rachaad White #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Special Teams Coordinator Keith Armstrong of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 23, 2022 - Vice President of Community Impact and Executive Director of Glazer Vision Foundation Tara Battiato's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Director of Player Personnel Mike Biehl's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Director of Player Personnel Mike Biehl's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Head Coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Pass Game Coordinator/Inside Linebackers Coach Larry Foote of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Owner/Co-Chairman Joel Glazer's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz's shoes for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Owner/President Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and Glazer Vision Foundation Darcie Glazer Kassewitz's shoes for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 21, 2022 - Assistant Head Coach/Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' cleats for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Vice President of Football Administration Mike Greenberg's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - General Manager Jason Licht's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Director of Player Personnel Rob McCartney's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Director of Player Personnel Rob McCartney's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Team Reporter Casey Phillips' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Director of Football Operations Shelton Quarles' sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA, FL - November 22, 2022 - Vice President of Player Personnel John Spytek's sneakers for 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Photo By Tori Richman/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

