Cade Otton Finds Resiliency Amidst Tragic Loss

The gridiron runs in Cade's veins, a part of his fabric growing up in Tumwater. He played for his grandfather, legendary high school football coach Sid Otton. Sid coached for 49 seasons and is the all-time winningest coach in state history, including six state championships. Cade's father, Tim Otton, was the defensive coordinator at Tumwater under Sid. His uncle Brad was a two-year starting quarterback at USC and went undrafted in the 1997 NFL Draft before signing with the (then) Washington Redskins. Football became instilled in Cade at a young age as he absorbed X's and O's chatter daily. Over time, the nuances clicked. The sport became a source of joy for the family and is now a sanctuary to channel grief.

Cade, the Buccaneers' fourth-round draft pick out of the University of Washington, has quickly learned an NFL playbook, which dives into a culmination of route breakdowns and defensive coverage adjustments. Earning the trust of future Hall of fame quarterback and reverse-aging marvel Tom Brady is no easy feat. However, Brady has looked to Otton often – a rarity for a first-year tight end. Historically, it is uncommon for a rookie at the position to make an immediate impact. Going from the collegiate game – where players either serve as essentially a large slot receiver or solely an in-line blocker - to the intricacies of the pro level, usually requires a lengthy acclimation period.

"The connection with Tom, that is hard, and that connection really comes in games," Cade's tight end coach John Van Dam described. "You can make some catches in practice that earn his trust, but when you go out there and make tough catches for him on gameday, that is just time on task. You can't really do that in practice. It has to be live reps. He has obviously been able to build his trust and is continuing to do that, being in the right place at the right time and finishing with the ball in his hands. He has done a great job of that… He is going to give you every single thing he's got on gameday, which is really all you can ask for out of somebody. He is smart, he is tough, he is dependable – which are three qualities that I think are important to have success in this league for a long time.

"There were a couple of plays this past week in Germany back-to-back. One play was when Tom audibled or checked the other way and Cade was supposed to pull. Anyway, he had a mental error. He screwed up and did not do it. He knows he did not do and failed to execute. A lot of guys, especially rookies, would beat themselves up or crumble about it and it would affect the next play. Well, the next play, Cade made a great read and had a great block on the linebacker, and we sprung a run for 10 yards. When he came off, we were talking about it and I said, 'Hey, you just can't let a bad play turn into multiple bad plays.' He was able to forget about it and move on and be great on the next play. To me, that shows a lot of maturity."

Despite missing the Week Three game against Green Bay to grieve alongside his family, Cade led all rookie tight ends in receptions and receiving yards following Week Nine after recording five receptions for 68 yards (career-high) against the defending Super Bowl champs. As a catch-point finisher and disciplined route-runner, Cade is a dynamic threat that has solidified the Bucs' aerial attack. As a prototypical 'Y' tight end for Tampa Bay, Cade possesses body control to track and extend outside of his frame without breaking stride and is an accomplished in-line blocker, holding point in the run game. As Cade strives to cement his own legacy in the NFL with the Bucs, he is propelled by his mother's imprint.

"When you grow up your whole life and your mom is watching you play and then she is not there, there are different things and a different mindset that I am sure were going on within him, but he handled it as best as he could and has showed up every day," John Van Dam stated. "His maturity level definitely shined throughout that process, but it is still ongoing."