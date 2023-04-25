Change for the Better: An Autism Testimony from Todd and Taneka Bowles 

Tyson is a passionate videographer. He makes flipagrams, creating short films through editing, effects, and voice-overs. Sometimes, the videos take up to a week to complete as Tyson makes between 200-300 stills. He is a self-taught overachiever and will watch one of his favorite cartoon episodes, then memorize it. Tyson has a photographic memory which allows him to recall the lines at a quicker rate than the average person. Then using figurines, Tyson moves them inch by inch and shot by shot, precisely positioning the characters to construct the flipagram. Then, he produces the loop-over and voice overs for every character, re-shooting the film over and over and over until the finished product is designed to his delightful specifications. Videography is not only Tyson's niche, but also relaxation therapy.

Hardships and fears persist but Tyson continues to make monumental strides every year. One involves his ability to manage frustration. He is now better equipped to express himself emotionally, and his once frequent lash-outs happen less often. Tyson has the self-awareness to realize when he is about to get "stuck," and instead of letting the overload fester, he can voice how he wants to react when the frustration creeps in.

"I will tell you: I have cried," Taneka explained. "Sometimes when he is trying to work on his flipagram and he is trying to be creative, he will get stuck and not realize he is getting stuck. He will walk into the living room, and he has the glassy eyes, and he goes and sits on Todd's lap, because Todd is the one now that has the back rub, the conversation: 'I don't want you to cry. We can do this in a different way. Tell me if you are angry, tell me if you are mad and talk about it.' He gets so frustrated and will come down and say, 'Mommy, I'm stuck.' So, I say, 'What are we going to do? Are we going to cry it out or talk it out?' He will go sit with Todd or call Todd on the phone, or he wants to cry it out, but the fact that he understands that it is happening is huge. Because, before he didn't know what was going on. Back then, it would happen more often than not because he couldn't talk. He fights through it."

The other eclipsed milestone is Tyson no longer bolts from safety. Autism itself does not affect life expectancy, however research shows that the mortality risk among individuals on the spectrum is twice as high as the general population, in large part due to drownings and other accidents among children. Darting is an instinctive sudden flight phenomenon and an involuntary response to a trigger. The reaction could be running a red light, running into traffic, falling into a body of water, falling off a high location, or getting lost. The issue regarding the prevalent "inappropriate" or "maladaptive behavior" narrative, is that it comes from external and non-affected individuals. Hypersensitivity or an overload of stimuli can lead to darting as a coping mechanism for those with autism. The pulling urge that used to orient Tyson and cause him to wander, is gone.

"The average lifespan of individuals with autism is their mid-30's and it is not because they die of a disease, it is because the data is skewed because so many kids drown in pools and get hit by cars when they are young," Taneka described. "There was a long time where I wouldn't let him go places and do things – 'No we are not going to the beach,' or 'No we are not doing that,' because I figured if I lessened the probability, then it would lessen the possibility. If we did not have this well-oiled machine, I would be fear-central, panic mode all of the time.

"Tyson escapes a lot, and this is the first house we have had where the doors are not deadbolted. If Tyson wanted to go, he would just go. In every subdivision, he knows where the playground is, and I would be cooking dinner and look at the front door and it is wide open, and he is gone. That is one of the reasons we had to move out of one of the subdivisions we were living in South Tampa because it was across the street from the playground and more often than not, he was disappearing. So, we started locking up the doors but then he started getting tall enough to see us put the key away and he knew where it was. We lived in fear enough that we bolted all exterior doors to the house for years until last year. This is the first house we have not done that because whatever was triggering him is not happening anymore. I can go to the store and call him on the phone, and he will stay in the house – that is a huge quantum leap for us."

As Tyson grows, he approaches a harsh yet inevitable reality: adulthood. Research currently suggests that 66% of young adults on the spectrum are unemployed and are not engaged in higher education two years-post high school. Planning for future employment should be part of the fabric of every child's plan. Adults with autism are represented in every profession. Tyson deserves the same access to education, the workforce and support, with recognition of remarkable skills, neurovariance and sensory processing. There is more advocacy centered around the child stages of ASD, but less investigated services are being spent on transitions to postsecondary education, employment and community efforts for autistic adults.

"The world is not ready for the demographic and the legislation is not even there to protect these grownups," Taneka said. "It is not being given the attention it deserves at the grownup level. I think people are wrapping their head around kids on the spectrum but after you age out of the school system, what do you do then? Is that as far as we think they can go? They have talents and I really wish people could meet some of these people and see that it does not all look the same - there are not two people in the world alike in general. Nobody is prepared to deal with his idiosyncrasies because they do not see it. I want people to think before they react or say something negative because this person may be on the spectrum. You're going to have more people with autism than blue eyes in a minute so it might make more sense to take a step back and say, 'This could be that.' Also, the that isn't clearly explained.

"Some do not take these people seriously," Todd emphasized. "There are a lot of dorms opening up. I know Clemson opened one up and I think Alabama is opening up one. They are putting these kids in college, so I think that is a start. I do not know where the cure ends but it is a start. We will just have to keep talking to people, educating and make them aware because if some of these grownups go out on their own, they might see someone acting 'crazy' and not know why."

Todd and Taneka Bowles have turned their focus to the adult autism community because that is where Tyson is headed. Tyson is 12-years-old now and runs track, going to speed, agility and conditioning training three times a week. He is undergoing a trial-and-error process to see which sports usurp the others in his internal hierarchy. As he carries out his athletic endeavors, mom and dad have amplified their voices through sponsorship of an autism awareness resale boutique in Tampa Bay. They are utilizing their platform to pay it forward, shining a light on societal insufficiencies. The Autism Acceptance Center employs teenagers and adults on the spectrum, with proceeds going to an autism day-training program for adults online at a learning center. Todd and Taneka have made it their mission to become catalysts for change in the community, working to de-stigmatize ASD. They are advocating for more than accommodations. They are truly advocating for Tyson and someone on the spectrum's quality of life.