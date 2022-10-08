Chris Godwin's Grueling Journey to a Triumphant Return 

"I don't know if there is a way to express just how pivotal of a role she plays in my life," Chris relayed. "Aside from being my wife, she has been my best friend for a decade now and that is not a loose term. That is legitimately my best friend. When I am with her, it does not feel like time has passed. We do not get tired of hanging out with each other, so I think just that fact and the amount of time that we spend together – we know each other like the back of each other's hand – but she has been so consistent in our relationship just in terms of how much she loves me. It doesn't matter what is going on on-the-field or off-the-field, the amount of support that she provides for me is so crucial for me but also just the consistency of being there for me and caring for me. The first two weeks when I was on crutches, there was stuff that I could not do. It literally felt like there was a war going on inside my body so I was drained of my energy and the first two weeks she was serving me as my nurse. She cooked every single meal for me and made sure all the medication I had to take was being taken at the right times and anything I needed, she was there to do it. It was because she cares about me and there are countless things she does day-in and day-out in our life, but also specifically during this process that made my life easier. I cannot really quantify how vital a role she plays in my life."