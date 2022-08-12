Strength Manifested Through Tragedy: Devin White's Origin Story 

"As far as football, I always looked up to him. If I had pictures, I'm trying to look like him, trying to wear the same thing. I was wearing hats – knowing I didn't care about a hat – I was wearing the same clothes, same necklaces, whatever he did I wanted to do it, same shoes for school. He used to shop for himself, and my mom would shop for me. He wore Dickie pants with the pocket on the side and I made her go get me those pants. He helped me in the way he treated people. I wanted to do the same thing. I tried to take all his characteristics from what I remember as a younger person."

Greenard won a state track championship his senior year of high school that sparked a desire in White to be a catalyst in his own sport. People became exhilarated watching his brother compete and White wanted to follow in those footsteps.

"When I was young, I used to watch him train on our dead-end road. In Cotton Valley, we didn't have a track and that was his thing. He was fast and I used to see him run around the house. They mapped it, if you ran around our trailer 12 times, that was a mile. So, he used to run around the house all the time. He was so dedicated, and he always told everyone, 'I'm the fastest around and I'm going to win state.' He did that so the way he trained is kind of the reason why I won't go to a trainer in the offseason."

Instead of pursuing sports as a career venture, Greenard graduated from Cotton Valley High School and enlisted in the Army. Just before he began basic training, Greenard went on a trip with the Mount Sariah Baptist Church youth group to a water park in Tyler, Texas. A morning filled with blithe summer fun quickly turned into a nightmare. On June 11, 2011, tragedy struck.

Around 5:00 p.m., 10 minutes into the ride heading eastbound on Interstate 20, the church van began to shake. The left rear tire had a blowout, and the van flipped several times. Nearly everyone was ejected from the vehicle, including Greenard, who died instantly.

"I was 13 years old. It was 11 years ago. I was at the crib in Cotton Valley. They asked me if I wanted to go on the trip and I said no. I stayed at the house because I wanted to ride horses. A lot of my friends went and, on the way back, me, my mom and everybody was at the house. She said, 'We have to go to Texas. They had a wreck. We have to go to the hospital.' She told me to get my sisters (Jada Greenard and Raynesha Standokes) and go to my grandmother's house. That's what I did.

"So, when I went to my grandmother's house – I was active on social media at this point – I get on Facebook and everybody was posting, 'Rest in peace Jae Jae.' I ended up calling my momma and asked, 'What's going on?' I told her what I saw on Facebook, and she said, 'It's true.' She told me, 'He didn't make it.' She couldn't talk, she was just crying a lot. I was in shock. I asked, 'What do you mean he didn't make it?' She made out the words, 'He's gone.' Then, I had to tell my sisters. Obviously, they're young. One of my sisters is now 22 and the other is 18. So, at the time, one was 11 and the other was seven or six. I remember telling them and they were just crying."

One single moment changed the course of White's life. For a 13-year-old boy, death seemed unfathomable. Greenard – a daredevil at heart – had many accidents prior to the fatal crash. He broke his leg running, got hit by a four-wheeler and injured his leg in the process on a stump and wrecked a dirt bike, all ending with trips to the hospital. After each trip, Greenard always came home. This time was definite, leaving behind devastation. Acceptance and endurance followed for White, attempting to grapple with gut-wrenching loss, with that day entrenched in his mind forever.

"I was very angry. Then the way that he died, I wanted to know everything. I asked things like, 'Well, if there were this many people in the van, why was he the only one who passed?' He got ejected and he broke his neck on impact. It was painful but it helped knowing he didn't feel any pain. It happened fast. That is a blessing knowing that he didn't suffer.

"I've always been a person of emotions but not weak. I'm very strong-minded. I've been through a lot and as a 13-year-old, I was hurt but I wasn't showing it. Somebody had to be the stronger person, so I managed to be strong for my sisters. I remember crying in the bathroom when she told me and then I came out and had to tell them. I was hard body right after that."