Lavonte David's Journey to Fatherhood 

"That particular moment was one of the best moments I ever had, next to my child being born," said David. "Besides getting to hold my child, that moment – since the Little League, he has literally been there every step of the way – then you see me accomplish the ultimate thing on the highest level and that was one of the best feelings I have ever had. I just remember telling my wife, 'Where's my dad?' I just wanted to find my daddy. He gave me a huge hug. To this level, he has seen me down a lot. He has seen me up sometimes. Obviously, you know, I've been with this program for nine years at the time and we had a lot of hard times. He had been there through the hardest times and was on my side the whole time, keeping my head up. It was a great feeling just to share that feeling with him."

Lavonte was a captain on the Buccaneers' Super Bowl championship team, a product of his passion, work ethic, character, and leadership; qualities he absorbed from watching his dad.

"My dad, he was an outgoing person," he said. "Everybody gravitated towards him. They called him, 'the dad of the block.' He never met a stranger. He happily spoke to everyone. I still remember to this day vividly - I remember he was in the hospital, and he was joking with the nurse. He was in bad shape, and he was asking the nurse how she was doing. I thought, 'How? You are in this situation, and you are still upbeat.' He said, 'I don't care about that. I know what is wrong with me, but I just want to make sure everybody else around me is good.'

"He always treated people a good way no matter how bad things maybe looked for me. Somebody may be going through something just as bad or even worse, so I took that from him. I saw that growing up. Whoever walks by me, I say hi. I make sure I speak. I make sure I know how their day is going. That could change their whole day, so I take that from him."

On May 8, 2021, following the Bucs' title win and what appeared to be an unequivocal life pinnacle, Lavonte put a stamp on his academic career at Lincoln Memorial Stadium, fulfilling a vow to his family. He returned to Nebraska and received his college degree in criminal justice. However, on that momentous day, devastation struck. The dreaded 'C' word hit, enveloping the man who had never left his side, ushering in disillusion. A life so considerable that death became unfathomable.

"He had liver cancer," said David. "It spread through his bones and got worse. He was dealing with that, and we did not find out until my graduation, where we just saw him not moving like himself. He was getting slimmer. My dad was always an active person. He would take his walks and then I want to say, my mom passing had an effect on him as well. He eased off stuff a little, but I feel, at least we were able to talk to him. He was able to speak to us and let us know how he felt, how proud he was of us. We had closure with it. He was a great man and I definitely miss him."