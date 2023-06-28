Tom Moore, Legendary Offensive Mind, Honored in Canton

Stallworth's 73-yard touchdown reception off Bradshaw's rocket propelled the Steelers to a fourth-quarter lead and eventual 31-19 victory over the Rams – providing the Steelers with their fourth Super Bowl title in six years. The Pittsburgh staff had put in the wrinkle a week before the Super Bowl specifically engineered for a prevent defense, and the opportune moment came. All season long in 1979, Pittsburgh had run solely a hook and slide off that concept and the reimagined play worked like a charm. When the game of football was transitioning to an aerial circus, Moore and company maximized the talent of Bradshaw and his weapons, allowing them to fly in the late 70s.

"That play right there, it won us the Super Bowl," Moore twinkled. "Terry Bradshaw got to it, and it was John Stallworth who caught it. I credit Lynn Swann for teaching me one of my biggest lessons going into pro football. Lynn came to me and said, 'Stallworth and I can catch the ball. We can play a long time and make a lot of money in this profession, so teach us what we don't know.' I responded, 'What don't you know?' He said, 'We need a lot of help on adjusting routes and a lot of work on reading coverages and a lot of work on beating coverages. Teach us that.' So, that's what I did.

"What you have to do is teach them what to do: meetings, preparation, film, practice, all that stuff. Then you have to teach them how to do it. If you tell a receiver, 'Run a hook route,' well then, it's, 'How would you like me to run that?' Because, if you get man coverage or inside/outside technique, you can get man-press technique, you can get zone and you can get man-rotation or zone-rotation, so 'How do you want me to run it?' If you can teach them how and what to do, then that allows them to play fast. You have to play fast. If you can play faster than the opponent, then eventually you will break his will. Then the defensive back says, 'I can't cover' or, 'We'd better play Cover Two.' You don't want the receiver saying, 'I can't get open,' because then he broke your will. You want to get them into a position where they can break the other guy's will. The only way they can do that is through the proper teaching, fundamentals, and technique."

Moore reclines as thoughts pervade like a hologram projector. It's June at the AdventHealth Training Center and he is approaching a career-defining milestone. The spry 84-year-old is days away from recognition in Canton, Ohio, where he will receive the Hall of Fame Award of Excellence – a program launched by the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year to celebrate significant contributors to the game. Moore will be immortalized for his long-established imprint on the game of football as an assistant coach. He is one of the greatest offensive minds in NFL history, patrolling the sidelines for 45 years. From a corner playground to stadiums basked in the prime-time spotlight, Moore has cemented his legacy as an offensive architect. His illustrious coaching tenure began in 1961 when he started working for his alma mater, the University of Iowa, and it sparked a love affair that has lasted a lifetime.

Moore began playing organized football in the fifth grade in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, which ignited his relentless desire to compete. With a father who was frequently away from the home and a working mother, the coaching staff served as Moore's moral compass, instilling a commitment to education and dedication to hard work. After graduating from Rochester High School, Moore attended the University of Iowa, where he played quarterback. He was part of a team that won a Big-10 title in 1958 – before color TV had been introduced into affluent living rooms across America – and another in 1960. Moore's experience as a signal-caller provided a unique lens into grasping the intricacies of defenses and how to exploit weaknesses. That philosophical approach has catapulted him forward. During 1961-62, Moore stayed as a graduate assistant for the Hawkeyes, before serving two years in the Army. The Minnesota native resumed his coaching career at the University of Dayton, where he coached running backs. Moore went on to coach at Wake Forest, Georgia Tech, the University of Minnesota and for the New York Stars of the World Football League (WFL).

"I think I got $100 a month," Moore said on his grad work at Iowa. "Then, I went into the Army because I did ROTC and got my commission. I spent a year in Korea and a year in Georgia. Next, I got my first job at the University of Dayton, making $6,000 a year. That was my salary for the first four years. I got to go to Wake Forest and I made $12,000. Then, I went to Georgia Tech, and I made $15,000 and then Minnesota, I made $18,000. Then, I left for a year and went to the World Football League. It went belly up and I lost every dime I had.

"I had a wife, two kids to support and I was living in New York with no job. I had not been paid for six months. I was broke and I told myself I would wait until March 1st, then I was going to do something else with my life. I went from no job to suddenly having three offers. I made it a day before I decided to quit. Looking back, I have absolutely no regrets. You have to have your priorities of what is important. I have never negotiated a contract. I have never had an agent. I always thought, 'If I cannot get it on my own, then I do not deserve it.'"