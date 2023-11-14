The Faith-Inspired Rise of Dave Canales 

A makeshift football field devoid of white lines leaned against the inner-city backdrop of a local park in Carson, California. Screams of delight whizzed through the cool spring air as boisterous teens ran on the grass. A 12-year-old boy kneeled in the dirt just yards away and beamed at his clipboard. He scribbled offensive formations and defensive zone structures on the page, emboldened by his penciled strategy. The young sports almanac rolled up his sleeves and glanced at the page for one last snapshot. His eyes danced reviewing the route concepts. He leisurely jogged towards the congregated huddle in the middle of the field and delivered instructions as the "all-time quarterback," making sure the plays were run correctly. Then the group of teens staggered into position, mimicking their favorite NFL stars. In that unassuming moment of utter captivation for a game, the boy with the clipboard grinned. As the echo of the whistle reverberated, the trajectory of his life shifted.

That vivacious 12-year-old was Dave Canales.

From the nostalgic playground in a Carson community brimming with cultural diversity to patrolling the sideline in a celebrated stadium, Dave Canales has manifested a dream. His commitment to ensuring the future of the sport through player development and offensive inventiveness sparked a meteoric rise in the coaching ladder. Canales' leadership prowess, innovative approach, undeterred mindset and ability to inspire have been apparent since adolescence. He has deep roots forged in football and has ignited a flame between the hashes. Despite the winds of change always blowing through the NFL, his mission remains constant - molding the next generation of men who don the NFL emblem on and off the field through transparency. Canales' hands-on contribution to the game has propelled him to the pinnacle of his career: offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"The emotions, camaraderie and physicality - all combined - had me hooked from the beginning," Canales stated. "I wanted to give back and train athletes, especially football players. I wanted to give them the training that I did not have at my disposal early on."

In February of 2023, the Buccaneers hired Canales as their new offensive coordinator, replacing Byron Leftwich. Todd Bowles, a defensive guru who moved into his second season as head coach with the Bucs, selected a candidate who would be as aggressive in nature on the offensive side of the ball in running the football. Canales began installing a system built around achieving balance in a quarterback-friendly scheme. The system - with similarities to the Seahawks, Rams and 49ers - employs different concepts out of similar looks to keep defenses off-kilter. In the current era of the NFL, the horizontal-stretch has gained popularity in the league encompassing misdirection, outside-zone, jet-motion and bootlegs.

Canales has not only embraced the modern trends but has tailored the reimagined system around the Bucs' personnel. The new doctrine in Tampa Bay is centered around building the ground game through a variety of run schemes to set up the passing game from under center/shotgun and play-action sets out of similar pre-snap looks. The addition of motions, jet sweeps, reverses and end-arounds are geared towards creating confusion for the defense and generating voids to exploit. Canales earned the opportunity of calling plays for Tampa Bay and has accentuated quarterback Baker Mayfield's strengths on the gridiron. Much like the childhood fantasizer who was routinely overlooked, Canales has embraced the "underdog" narrative surrounding the Bucs in 2023 to spark rejuvenation.