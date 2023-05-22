Calijah Kancey's Tactical Approach in the Trenches Spurs First-Round Selection

"He can alternate from a speed move - which he has various ones - to a power move, to a designed or a check-two gain, and he can use those to complement the other," Partridge assessed. "For example, the cross-chop has become very in vogue, and he is very good at it, but he is not going to cross-chop 75 times a game. He may beat you with a cross-chop, but he is going to use that to set up a fake-cross chop to power, to where he is going to use that three plays down the road to set up the guy coming in next to him and he will wrap around. That is hard to get kids to really understand and to even track within a game, 'Ok, what did I do the last time I pass rushed this guy?' He got more than proficient in that."

Preparation breeds success and Kancey is the personification of that sentiment. On Saturdays, centers could hardly get their head up after the snap before Kancey was there disrupting. He was a bull in a China shop. For every successful rep, an endless amount of work led to that climactic event, whether it was a check Kancey made or a protection he anticipated coming. The self-motivated phenom initiated one-on-one meetings on Wednesday evenings with Coach Partridge for an instructional and detailed overview of each week's rush plan. The result paid dividends on the gridiron and emboldened him.

"Tuesday nights, as a staff we gameplan for third downs," Partridge explained. "We presented it to the kids on Wednesday morning, installed it and would practice it. Then, Calijah would come back in, and it became a regular meeting with me one-on-one on Wednesday nights to put together his gameplan within the gameplan. 'Coach, why did you guys select this, this and this? What protections are we expecting? OK, so if I see this or that then I can expect this or that.' I got a lot of joy during the process leading up to the draft and they would show some highlights, and, in my head, I was thinking, 'There is more to that play than just the highlight that the fan is seeing.' In those Wednesday night one-on-one meetings that he wanted to have to make sure he put his gameplan together, he learned how to prepare like a pro. It is in those moments to me that define what he has become."

Due to his small frame by NFL defensive linemen standards (6-foot-1, 281 pounds), Kancey has had to work twice as hard on technique at the point of attack in preparing for double teams. Because of Kancey's consistent penetration against single blocks, it was a matter of when not if he would draw attention on traps and combo blocks. Other interior defensive linemen who are larger in stature can still survive on plays without proper fundamentals. For Kancey, he must utilize flawless technique in order to achieve the proper leverage or he will be moved off his spot. Pad level is vital and Kancey has shifted what others perceive as a flaw into a strength. Rather than balloon up to fit the coveted "norm," Kancey spent countless hours honing in on perfecting his stance at the point to mitigate a surmised weakness.

"It was all about working on the stance," Kancey elaborated. "If you are leaning too hard in your stance, you will have a bad step. A lot of guys put their off hand and rest it on their knee, that makes your body tilt and could cause a bad step. Then also, just knowing what is coming your way. If you have the running back on the same side as you, you should be expecting a power double or a slip combo and if the running back is opposite of you, then you should be expecting an inside zone your way or something like that. So, if you dip back and he is away from you, then you should be expecting a trap. It is all a plus and a minus. Your stance definitely reflects on what demeanor you are getting from the offense. If it is a third down and you know that it is a pass, you don't want to hide your feet. Your feet should be equal in a wide base. You want to get staggered and get in a loose stance so there is a lot that plays into it."

Despite the exorbitant number of hours and effort put in, the question marks persisted during the pre-draft process. When Kancey skipped his senior season to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, he immediately became one of the most polarizing players in the class. As NFL mock drafts monopolized headlines and pundits began the annual evaluation chatter, the "undersized" narrative became synonymously linked to Kancey.

Too small.

Cannot hold up at the point.

His arms are too short (sub 74-inch wingspan).

Will get bullied off his rush path.

Faulty anchor.

Those are the same weaknesses used to describe future first-ballot Hall of Famer and transcendent defender Aaron Donald in 2014. Donald has cemented his legacy as one of the most impactful players in the history of the game. Although it is unfair to compare Kancey, who has never played a down of football as a pro, to one of the all-time greats, the parallels are encouraging. Kancey was built in the same blue-collar mold at Pittsburgh. For the Buccaneers, the intangibles and tantalizing athletic traits outweighed the undersized knock.

"Right out of the gate, his get off, and the level of toughness and competitiveness – all of the things for me in my evaluation of Calijah were at a very high level," said Cesar Rivera, the Bucs' northeast region college scout. "A lot of times you get players who have one, maybe two or three of those but to get like four or five of them at a high level, he jumped off the tape. I remember being there in the summer, probably the second week of August last year, and watching him in practice doing one-on-one pass rush drills and he was unblockable. He was on a totally different level than everyone else. It was almost like before the play started, everybody knew what was going to happen and they still could not stop him. He is just so savvy with his rush moves. I remember sitting there right, and each one of those periods (10, 15) goes by. He was up next to go again, and the whistle blew for the end of the period, and I remember being disappointed that I didn't get to see him do another rep. He was just so entertaining."

The year-long scouting process leading into draft night is strenuous. It is often a thankless job but one that vastly affects the future of every NFL franchise. For the Buccaneers, the staff meets annually three times: in December, February and again in April. The December week-long deliberation is strictly on character. The staff and front office sit, go over the board and discuss a variety of topics including what drives the player, how he has responded to adversity, and does he love football? In February, after more exposure on prospects occur, the skill discussions commence. The group outlines strengths, weaknesses and pinpoints where on the board each player should fall. Lastly in April, the final meeting takes place after the Combine, Pro Days and 30 visits have concluded. A firm understanding is grasped of each prospect and conclusive thoughts are vocalized. In the case of Calijah Kancey, he checked the necessary boxes and then some. He ran a 4.67 40-yard dash, the fastest by a defensive tackle since 2003, which left onlookers salivating and affirmed what Tampa Bay already knew to be true.

"It is always great to see something on tape and then they go test at the Combine and it supports it," Rivera stated. "He is just so fast and so tough to block. Visually, I can see it now, it's third-and-one, we need to make a stop and they are going to try and run the ball off tackle. He is going to be so quick off the ball that they are not going to even be able to land a hand on him and he is going to make a tackle for loss. I already see that with this kid. He is just a playmaker. He is tough, he is competitive and everything we are trying to build around. That was the thing when I had to present who this kid is – my take and my reason for why this kid should be a Buccaneer – it was, 'This kid exemplifies everything that we talk about that we want in a player on and off the field.'

"During the process, I talked to a lot of Pitt defensive players, and I would always ask them about Calijah, and I would say, 'Tell me about your teammate Calijah.' That is when you get a really good understanding of what these guys mean to their team. It was always glowing reviews. It was, 'He is the toughest.' It was always, 'He is one of the hardest working.' One of the things I got from one of the coaches was, 'As good of a player he is, he is a better worker. As good of a worker he is, he is an even better person.' So, when you hear things like that, it is what you want. But when you talk to more people and they confirm it over and over and over again and then you get to talk to him and you see it too, it is reassuring and makes you feel confident going into those meetings to say, 'Hey Jason Licht' or 'Hey John Spytek, this is what this kid is about, and this is who he is.' To me, it all goes back to pride. He is a prideful kid, and he is passionate. I am a firm believer that in the way that you do one thing, is the way that you do everything. I think Calijah exemplifies that: prideful, hardworking, good-natured and a good teammate. He is exemplary in a lot of areas."