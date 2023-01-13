Tristan Wirfs Earns All-Pro Honors for Second Straight Season

Last season, Tristan Wirfs made Tampa Bay Buccaneers history by becoming the franchise's first offensive lineman ever to win first-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. Now he's done it again.

The Associated Press revealed its 2022 All-Pro Teams on Friday and Wirfs was named to the second team at right tackle. Wirfs is the first Buccaneers' offensive lineman to be named to the AP's first or second team twice in his career, and he's done it in just three seasons. Tampa Bay selected Wirfs with the 13th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Paul Gruber, who played left tackle for the Buccaneers from 1988 to 1999 and is in the team's Ring of Honor at Raymond James Stadium, is the only other offensive lineman in team history to earn first or second-team AP All-Pro honors. He was a second-team choice in 1992.

Wirfs played in and started 13 games at right tackle for the Buccaneers in 2022, missing three contests due to an ankle injury. He was active but did not play in the season finale as the team chose to rest him for the playoffs. In three seasons, he has made 51 starts for Tampa Bay at right tackle, playoffs included.

Wirfs anchored a Tampa Bay offensive line that allowed an NFL-low 22 sacks despite Tom Brady setting a new NFL single-season record with 733 pass attempts. The Buccaneers' sacks-per-pass-attempt-allowed rate of 2.93% also ranked first in the NFL and was more than a percentage point lower than the second-best team, Kansas City (3.99%).

According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs played 931 offensive snaps during the regular season and only allowed two sacks. He was penalized just four times.