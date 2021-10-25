Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Electric Extend Partnership, Uplift the Community with Tampa Bay Chamber

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced today a multi-year partnership extension with Tampa Electric. A major emphasis of the extension will be developing new programs that will benefit Buccaneers fans and the entire Tampa Bay community, in addition to a variety of in-game and digital promotional elements.

Among the new programs is Business Game Changer, a collaboration with the Tampa Bay Chamber that will showcase one female and/or minority-owned small business in the area every month. Each business will have one month's utility bill paid for, be hosted for a full VIP gameday experience and be featured on Buccaneers social and digital media channels.

"As leaders in the area of inclusion and diversity, we are proud to continue our relationship with TECO as we combine efforts focused on showcasing the great success stories of local women and minorities in the workplace," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "TECO has been a great community partner over the years, and we are excited to take this significant step forward with them, in collaboration with the Tampa Bay Chamber, to make an even greater impact in the Bay area over the coming years."

The program kicked off on Sunday, October 24, before the Buccaneers defeated the Chicago Bears 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium. Jerel McCants, Principal-In-Charge of Jerel McCants Architecture, was honored pre-game on the field, where he was joined by Karen Sparkman, Vice President of Customer Experience at Tampa Electric.

"We are honored to partner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to support programs that greatly benefit our customers and our community," said Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric. "It's a privilege to support this diverse group of local business owners, who enrich and energize our hometown – and our hometown team."

For over 100 years, TECO has developed a significant legacy of investment in the Tampa Bay community. Supporting youth education, promoting health and wellness, establishing cultural vitality initiatives and driving growth through innovation are some of the many ways TECO has made a positive impact on how citizens live, work and serve.

"The Tampa Bay Chamber is excited to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and TECO working together to support our female and/or minority owned small businesses. These businesses are the backbone of our business community here in Tampa Bay," said Bob Rohrlack, President and CEO at the Tampa Bay Chamber. "The recognition that these small businesses receive at the games will provide exposure and community awareness for those that need it the most."