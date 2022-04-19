Tom Brady Among Four Star QBs Headlining 'The Match'

As Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers continue to burnish their résumés as two of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, young stars Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are asserting themselves as leaders of the next generation of passing superstars. It remains to be seen if Allen or Mahomes will ever match Brady's seven Super Bowl victories or Rodgers' four NFL MVP awards, but the young challengers will soon get a chance to best their veteran counterparts on a different field of play.

It's a generational battle for the ages as the four quarterbacks get set to square off in the latest iteration of "The Match," a series of exhibition golf challenges that began in 2018 and has included some of the best golfers in the world as well as titans from other sports like Brady, Rogers and the Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry. This year's foursome is responsible for four of the past five NFL MVP awards and three of the past six Super Bowl MVP trophies.

The latest version of The Match will pit the duo of Brady and Rodgers against Allen and Mahomes in a 12-hole event to be played at the Wynn Las Vegas course on Wednesday, June 1. Exclusive coverage on TNT will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. All four players will have open mics throughout the event, allowing them to trade barbs with their competitors and the broadcast team.

This will be the third round of The Match to feature Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. He first paired with Phil Mickelson to face Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning in May of 2020, two months after he signed with Tampa Bay after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. In the Match IV Brady did battle with his teammate for the next match, as he and Mickelson were pitted against Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau.

Rodgers and Brady were the top two vote-getters in 2021 for the NFL MVP award, which Rodgers won with the Green Bay Packers for a second consecutive season. Brady was the league's MVP for a third time in 2017 and Mahomes captured his first MVP award in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs. Brady was also named MVP of Super Bowls LI and LV after the 2016 and 2020 seasons, running his record total to five such awards. Mahomes was also the MVP of Super Bowl LIV. The Buffalo Bills' Allen made his first Pro Bowl after the 2020 season, contributing to the total of 30 Pro Bowl selections for this QB foursome.