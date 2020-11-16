Tom Brady's Clean Jersey Means a Big Day for Everyone

The three-wide grouping will likely always be the one the Bucs use most often, as is true of a lot of teams in today's NFL. But it was closer to an even split on Sunday. The Bucs ran 37 of their 77 offensive plays in three-wide and 34 with two or three tight ends on the field. There was some overlap on a few other plays, two of which featured three wideouts and two tight ends and one that included three tight ends and two wideouts. There were only three plays with four wideouts on the field together.

This was planned. After the Buccaneers set an unwanted NFL record for fewest running plays against the Saints they were determined to get the ground game going in Charlotte.

"Kind of the way the game went on Sunday night against the Saints, we weren't able to run the ball and that puts a lot of pressure on the offensive line," said Brate. The negative game script definitely hurt, so it was definitely our priority coming into the week to be able to run the football. We thought that was going to be able to open things up in the passing game. Definitely was our game plan to be a little bit more smash-mouth with heavier personnel in the game, so that was exciting to play more. [I] always enjoy that."

Notably, Brady threw in Evans' direction 11 times on Sunday, the most times Evans has been targeted in a game this season. This came after a couple of weeks of the Buccaneers' coaches noting that they wanted to find ways to get the ball to their Pro Bowl receiver more often. In some games this season that hasn't been easy to do because opponents were rolling extra coverage in his direction. But that didn't happen on Sunday and that is probably because the Bucs' whole pass-catching crew is healthier and that makes it harder to single out one player for extra attention.

A few of the targets in Evans' direction definitely could have been executed better, but he made several huge plays – including a fantastic back-of-the-end-zone touchdown catch and a tough grab of a fourth-down pass on a crossing route – and he could be primed for a big stretch run.

"When he was out wide there was a lot of single coverage and we were able to get him one-on-one," Arians explained. "[I] would have liked to see him catch a couple more balls, actually. He was not double-covered the whole time. Then, when he was inside, he got open [and] we got him the ball a few times. Tom just spread it around beautifully in this ballgame. Again, you're going to have more targets when you have 80 snaps on offense. When you get 80 snaps, everybody should have a shot at getting the ball in their hands."